Mavs' Luka Doncic Tied With Harden For Third-Best MVP Odds Heading Into Orlando

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks' second-year phenom Luka Doncic was already having a historic year, even getting his name into the MVP discussion before the NBA's hiatus in March.

Now on the cusp of a renewed season, the 21-year old has found himself in a lofty position once again, equalling the odds of 2018 MVP and perennial MVP Contender, James Harden.

Harden has been a stat machine for the Rockets over the last few seasons, with few players other than LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo (the defending MVP winner), being able to replicate his types of production on any given night.

As it stands now, Harden and Doncic are tied for the third-best odds in the race at +8000 per sportsbettingdime.com, just behind James at +1100 for second place, though Antetokounmpo is still the overwhelming favorite at -2400.

It doesn't stop there, however, as according to the 'experts' over at ESPN back in May, Doncic also seems to be an overwhelming favorite to be the next first-time MVP winner.

Now, After entering that mix of elite performers, the Slovenian wunderkind has vaulted himself into the most elite of discussions and cemented his place among the NBA's elite, averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game, while guiding a young Mavericks team to its best win percentage since the 2014-15 season.

While the idea of Doncic feasibly catching Antetokounmpo (or even LeBron James for that matter) in this season's race is a little bit unreasonable, it does pose another interesting question, of whether or not Doncic could potentially be the front runner heading into the 2020-2021 season.

If Doncic wants to turn that idea into a reality, he'll have to start by leading the Mavs into a deep playoff run during the NBA's restart in Orlando.

The Mavs will begin their quest to lock down a postseason spot on July 31st at The Arena At Walt Disney World on July 31st at 8 PM CT on ESPN against Harden and the Houston Rockets.