Can Mavs Keep Magic Going in Orlando? Dallas GAMEDAY

Kristaps Porzingis is out for the matchup with the Magic.

The Dallas Mavericks make a quick trip to Orlando to face the Magic, and coach/former Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, on Sunday night with a shot to get their 13th win of January. 

It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Mavs, who spoiled Rick Carlisle's homecoming and defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-106 on Saturday night. The bad news is center Kristaps Porzingis left the game early due to right knee soreness. Porzingis is out for the matchup with the Magic. 

Orlando is a young team with the worst record in the league. Dallas is eight games over .500 for the first time this season, and in the race with the Memphis Grizzlies for first in the Western Conference's Southwest Division.

DID YOU KNOW? The Mavericks have won five straight against Orlando. 

INJURY REPORT: Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (fifth metatarsal fracture, left foot) is out; Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (29-21) @ ORLANDO MAGIC (10-40)

WHEN: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Amway Center (Orlando, FL)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 5-point favorites over the Magic.

NEXT: The Mavs return to Dallas to host the OKC Thunder on 2/2 at 7:30 p.m. The Game begins a six-game home stand; against the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks,  Detroit Pistons, and a pair of games against the Los Angeles Clippers.

LAST WORD Doncic on how he is feeling, physically:

“I feel way better. Obviously, not 100 percent with my ankles and everything. But we’re getting there. I feel way better. I think you can see that on the defensive end.”

