Mavs Must Take Care Of Business vs. Detroit: GAMEDAY

The injury reports are a mile long as the Dallas Mavericks look to take care of business in their final game of a three-game road trip vs. the Detroit Pistons.

The Mavs need to keep winning to improve their NBA playoff positioning but tonight could again be without key starters. Luka Doncic (left elbow contusion), Dorian Finney-Smith (left lower leg soreness), Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain), JJ Redick (right heel soreness) and Josh Richardson (right hamstring tightness) are are 'questionable' for the game.

Detroit needs a win after losing eight of their last 12 games. The Pistons, currently last in the Eastern Conference, will be without three starters tonight; Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, and Corey Joseph are all listed as out.

Dallas currently sits in the sixth seed in the Western Conference Playoff standings, just one game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers, and two games back of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks have won four of their last five and are looking to go eight games over .500 for the first time this season.

LUKA MAGIC: In Dallas' blowout win over the Golden State Warriors, Mavs superstar Doncic once again stole the show, scoring 39 points to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 28 minutes of action, giving Doncic the second-most points scored in fewer than 30 minutes played in franchise history,

COMING SOON: After the Mavs' three-game road trip concludes in Detroit, the Mavs return home to host the Washington Wizards on Saturday and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 5.5-point favorites to the Pistons, and the total over/under is 115.5.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 1-5 against-the-spread in their last 6 games playing on 1 days rest and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall. The Pistons are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 home games and 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games playing on 2 days rest.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (34-27) @ DETROIT PISTONS (19-43)

WHEN: Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)

TV/RADIO: TXA 21, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Rick Carlisle after the Mavs win at Golden State:

"We've just got to start another streak. It's not easy because human nature always makes it challenging. When you have a little prosperity, it's always a little harder to dig deep, but our guys are learning."