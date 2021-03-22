Mavs NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Dallas No. 1 Odds On 2 Big Names

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and there are some big names swirling around the rumor mill.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and there are some intriguing names swirling around the rumor mill. How involved are the Dallas Mavs? We're on every rumor, every deal, all the analysis - up to the minute!

MARCH 21: BIG NAMES - GOOD ODDS? Lots of names rumored to be on the NBA trade block. Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, Norman Powell, Victor Oladipo and - of particular note to the Dallas Mavericks, Andre Drummond and John Collins, highlight the list.

SportsBetting.ag has set odds for each of those players' next team, should he be traded before the deadline this season. Where do the Mavs fit in?

Andre Drummond next team if traded

Dallas Mavericks +150

New York Knicks +200

Toronto Raptors +350

Miami Heat +500

Chicago Bulls +500

Boston Celtics +750

John Collins next team if traded

Dallas Mavericks +200

Boston Celtics +250

Minnesota Timberwolves +300

Sacramento Kings +400

Detroit Pistons +700

Norman Powell next team if traded

New York Knicks +150

Dallas Mavericks +200

Los Angeles Clippers +300

Golden State Warriors +450

Hmm, Norman Powell? That's a new one. We'll examine shortly ... - Fish

MARCH 21: DFS INQUIRIES? Of course, Dallas would like to make its roster better for the NBA Playoffs, right? That's why they are involved, in some degree, with trade-deadline talks ... now, reportedly, Dorian Finney-Smith.

And DFS? I can see why teams are asking about him. He is as close to a "stopper'' as exists on the Dallas roster (he won the Defensive Belt in Portland), he costs just $4 million per year, and he has taught himself to be a sound perimeter shooter.

Would hate to lose him. Would love for the Mavs roster to be good enough to climb out of eighth, up to sixth and out of the play-in thing ... and win in the postseason.

MARCH 20: DRUMMOND AND COLLINS Andre Drummond vs. John Collins?

The idea of Dallas trading for Cavs center Drummond - an idea Mavs fans do not seem to love - we've got covered here.

The idea of Collins coming in a swap from Atlanta, we've got covered here.

Collins makes you better long-term. Drummond? Well, how many centers is Dallas using right now who are inferior to his 14-rebounds-per ability. The Mavs are - as they should be - exploring ... - Fish