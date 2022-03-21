Skip to main content

Mavericks Accomplish Road Goal Despite Poor Ending

Two-game losing streak doesn't define successful five-game trip

The Dallas Mavericks enter Monday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves riding a two-game losing streak to end a five-game road trip. Still, the Mavs still finished they key stretch 3-2. 

Before the Mavericks traveled to take on the Houston Rockets to begin the trek, coach Jason Kidd said the goal was to finish "above .500" as coach Jason Kidd explained. Mission accomplished. 

USATSI_17933324

Luka Doncic vs. Hornets

USATSI_17933323

Luka Doncic Makes Pass vs. Hornets

USATSI_17933284

Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets

“We ended this trip on a positive in a sense of going 3-2, so there’s a lot of good things to take away,” Kidd said after the 129-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. “We’re not just focused on one game. This is a journey of playing 82 (regular-season games) to prepare for the playoffs.

“There’s some good things that we did do in this game and there’s a lot of things that we can do better. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, so now we’ve got to get home and protect home.”

In the 111-101 loss at Philadelphia on Friday, there was real struggles to contain Joel Embiid and the 76ers' size advantage. The Sixers also adjusted to the Mavs' use of zone after previously being slowed by that defensive strategy. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17397329_168388359_lowres
Play

Tortoise Faces Hare: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves own the the second-fastest pace in the NBA and in contrast, the Mavericks are the slowest-paced team in the league.

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Bullock, Dinwiddie Return to Mavs Lineup vs. Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks will have Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock back in their lineup against the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves. Can they bounce back from two-straight losses?

By Grant Afseth2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17933323
Play

Mavs Supporting Cast Catches Heat From Jason Kidd

Luka Doncic gets little help in blowout loss at Charlotte Hornets

By Grant Afseth20 hours ago
20 hours ago

In the loss to the Hornets, the Mavericks couldn't get enough stops and the offense couldn't get it going outside of 37 points and 3s from Luka Doncic. 

USATSI_17924807

Jalen Brunson vs. 76ers

USATSI_17924808

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. 76ers

USATSI_17924803

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

“We were 3-2 on this road trip, which is not bad at all,” Doncic said. “We just got to continue to play like we can. We have great players. Sometimes you just can’t win. These two games, we didn’t play as good as we wanted, but we’ll bounce back.”

The Mavericks rank fifth in the Western Conference and hold a 1.5-game lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is now a two-game gap between Dallas and the Utah Jazz for the fourth spot. 

The Mavs can impact the standings with two games against the Timberwolves this week and with the Jazz coming up. First-round home-court advantage is still doable for Dallas. 

USATSI_17397329_168388359_lowres
News

Tortoise Faces Hare: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Timberwolves

By Bri Amaranthus2 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

Bullock, Dinwiddie Return to Mavs Lineup vs. Timberwolves

By Grant Afseth2 hours ago
USATSI_17933323
News

Mavs Supporting Cast Catches Heat From Jason Kidd

By Grant Afseth20 hours ago
15F53FD6-705F-4FD2-A7D0-62A25435E738
News

Play-In Danger: Mavs Blown Out at Hornets; Big Games vs. Wolves Loom

By DallasBasketball.com StaffMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17933324
News

Out of Gas: Luka Doncic Big Night Not Enough, Mavs Fall at Hornets

By Dalton TriggMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17924808
News

Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Hornets: Dallas Missing Surging Star

By Bri AmaranthusMar 19, 2022
D8903F71-5925-4CA2-8D25-8CD749AF8616
News

Lakers’ LeBron James Offers 1-Word Take on Deshaun Watson Trade

By Mike FisherMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17924801
News

Mavs Can't Pull Off Another Comeback, Fall at 76ers

By Dalton TriggMar 18, 2022