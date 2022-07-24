Skip to main content

NBA Return: Mavs Sign Euro Star Tyler Dorsey to 2-Way Contract

The Mavs have a deal with 6-5 Olympiacos shooting guard Tyler Dorsey.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavs have once again “gone Euro.” Kind of.

When the Mavs recently chose to leave a roster spot open and let Luka Doncic’s buddy Goran Dragic sign with the Chicago Bulls, many assumed it was because something bigger might be coming via trade in the coming days or weeks … although an NBA team does not have to leave a roster spot open in that situation.

And mow they have apparently decided to add one more player while keeping that last official roster spot open.

According to multiple European media outlets, the Mavs back in the first week of July struck a deal with 6-5 Olympiacos shooting guard Tyler Dorsey. And on Saturday night, Shams notes that the deal has become a reality, in the form of a 2-way contract.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

98F2AB08-066E-425F-A2D5-556D2C500737
Play

Lakers Latest on Trade for Myles Turner & Buddy Hield

As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff8 hours ago
8 hours ago
44020350-F4BF-48C4-9169-FB723D6BE4D8
Play

Kevin Durant Hoops with Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie; Recruiting Tool?

If Luka Doncic isn’t going to be a Dallas Mavericks’ talent recruiter, perhaps Spencer Dinwiddie can assume that role.

By Dalton Trigg9 hours ago
9 hours ago
9E97D578-4F07-4103-9A18-CD4E9D1B7A1F
Play

Jalen Brunson Reveals Real Reason He Left Mavs for Knicks

Spoiler alert: It wasn’t just because of family ties to the Knicks.

By Dalton Trigg18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Dorsey, 26, was a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, but hasn’t played in the NBA since 2019, spending time with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks; he was a part-time short-term starter in both spots. In three years playing overseas, the 6-5 Dorsey has averaged 11.4 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Greek-American Dorsey hails from California, where he was once the state’s Player of the Year. He reportedly impressed the Mavs in a recent private workout in early July, which led to this deal becoming a reality. We’re still awaiting an official announcement from the Mavs. 

Marc Stein was first to report that this would be a two-way contract, not a 15-man roster one, for Dorsey, 

98F2AB08-066E-425F-A2D5-556D2C500737
News

Lakers Latest on Trade for Myles Turner & Buddy Hield

By DallasBasketball.com Staff8 hours ago
44020350-F4BF-48C4-9169-FB723D6BE4D8
News

Kevin Durant Hoops with Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie; Recruiting Tool?

By Dalton Trigg9 hours ago
9E97D578-4F07-4103-9A18-CD4E9D1B7A1F
News

Jalen Brunson Reveals Real Reason He Left Mavs for Knicks

By Dalton Trigg18 hours ago
Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers
News

'Hell No!' Mavs Reveal View on Adding Lakers' Russell Westbrook

By Grant AfsethJul 22, 2022 5:21 PM EDT
75B87F3E-29D9-48A7-AE3B-931891EC44CF
News

Mavs Talk: Lakers’ Westbrook Situation, Mitchell Trade & ‘Blue Hookah’ Luka

By Dalton TriggJul 22, 2022 3:54 PM EDT
2EE53CEE-87FE-4743-BB67-952917665A86
News

Jalen Brunson Tampering Investigation: Mavs Gain … What?

By Mike FisherJul 22, 2022 11:18 AM EDT
C718CFC2-9584-4EE3-BAA7-2693A4684ABD
News

Mavs Prediction: Step-Back for Luka Doncic - & Title Hopes?

By Richie WhittJul 22, 2022 9:04 AM EDT
BAB1F849-A58E-4585-BBA6-A7DE542B061D
News

Mavs Star Luka Doncic Hosts Shaq with Euro Mansion, Hookah

By Dalton TriggJul 21, 2022 10:11 PM EDT