DALLAS - The Dallas Mavs have once again “gone Euro.” Kind of.

When the Mavs recently chose to leave a roster spot open and let Luka Doncic’s buddy Goran Dragic sign with the Chicago Bulls, many assumed it was because something bigger might be coming via trade in the coming days or weeks … although an NBA team does not have to leave a roster spot open in that situation.

And mow they have apparently decided to add one more player while keeping that last official roster spot open.

According to multiple European media outlets, the Mavs back in the first week of July struck a deal with 6-5 Olympiacos shooting guard Tyler Dorsey. And on Saturday night, Shams notes that the deal has become a reality, in the form of a 2-way contract.

Dorsey, 26, was a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, but hasn’t played in the NBA since 2019, spending time with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks; he was a part-time short-term starter in both spots. In three years playing overseas, the 6-5 Dorsey has averaged 11.4 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Greek-American Dorsey hails from California, where he was once the state’s Player of the Year. He reportedly impressed the Mavs in a recent private workout in early July, which led to this deal becoming a reality. We’re still awaiting an official announcement from the Mavs.

Marc Stein was first to report that this would be a two-way contract, not a 15-man roster one, for Dorsey,