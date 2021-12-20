Mavs BREAKING: Dallas Signing Former No. 8 Overall Pick Marquese Chriss

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Dallas Mavs Signing Former No. 8 Overall Pick Marquese Chriss

    The Dallas Mavericks are adding some much-needed depth to their front court
    After struggling with their depth in their frontcourt through the first few weeks of the NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks made a move to address that issue on Monday, signing former lottery pick Marquese Chriss. 

    Chriss, who was originally selected with the No. 8 overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2016 NBA Draft, was later traded to the Phoenix Suns for Bogdan Bogdanović and the rights of the 13th and 28th picks.

    Chriss' had a promising start to his career in Phoenix, averaging 9.2 points averaging points, 4.2 rebounds, and .9 blocks in 21.3 minutes per game, playing all 82 games and starting 75 of those games. 

    Since his stint with Phoenix, Chriss has been a journeyman throughout his career thus far, playing for the likes of the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors. 

    Chriss had a resurgence of sorts in the 2019-2020 season, averaging a career-best 9.3 points per game, to go along with 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just over 20 minutes per contest.

    The following season came to a quick end for Chriss however, after he played just two games, averaging 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in those appearances. 

    In March of 2021, Chris was traded to the San Antonio Spurs along with Cash Considerations for the draft rights to international prospect Cody Lalanne and was waived by San Antonio just a few days later. 

    Before the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Chriss signed with the Portland Trailblazers but was waived after just four preseason games. 

