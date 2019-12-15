Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

DALLAS - Luka Doncic has managed to leave the NBA practically awestruck every time he touches the ball this season. On Saturday night here at the AAC he found a new way to take everyone’s breath away. Dallas Mavericks fans hope it never happens again.

Doncic’s ankle injury three minutes into the game against the visiting Heat was a sobering reality check for everyone — the Mavericks, their fans, the NBA, pretty much anyone who values great basketball at the level Doncic has played at since the season began.

Doncic left the contest less than three minutes in with what the Mavericks called a right ankle injury. Doncic hurt the ankle on a drive to the basket, one in which he stepped on the foot of the Heat’s Kendrick Nunn and his ankle nearly went parallel to the floor. Doncic managed to stumble past the basket and into the area behind the baseline seats. After a short time on the floor Doncic got up, needed some help to get moving and eventually hopped off toward the locker room under his own power. He eventually returned to the bench with his ankle heavily wrapped.

This, of course, sent Mavs Twitter into near-meltdown mode.

Some went into full research mode.

Then after the Mavs ruled him out, ESPN.com’s Tim MacMahon filed a quick report that allowed Mavs fans to breathe just a little easier.

The Mavs showed some life after the injury — Hardaway Jr. and Porzingis were in double figures by halftime. J.J. Barea gave the Mavs some life off the bench. But by halftime the Heat had the game in hand and Dallas Morning News vet Brad Townsend asked the question just about everyone was thinking.