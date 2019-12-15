Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs star Luka Doncic leaves Heat game with ankle injury

Matthew Postins

DALLAS - Luka Doncic has managed to leave the NBA practically awestruck every time he touches the ball this season. On Saturday night here at the AAC he found a new way to take everyone’s breath away. Dallas Mavericks fans hope it never happens again.

Doncic’s ankle injury three minutes into the game against the visiting Heat was a sobering reality check for everyone — the Mavericks, their fans, the NBA, pretty much anyone who values great basketball at the level Doncic has played at since the season began.

Doncic left the contest less than three minutes in with what the Mavericks called a right ankle injury. Doncic hurt the ankle on a drive to the basket, one in which he stepped on the foot of the Heat’s Kendrick Nunn and his ankle nearly went parallel to the floor. Doncic managed to stumble past the basket and into the area behind the baseline seats. After a short time on the floor Doncic got up, needed some help to get moving and eventually hopped off toward the locker room under his own power. He eventually returned to the bench with his ankle heavily wrapped.

This, of course, sent Mavs Twitter into near-meltdown mode.

Some went into full research mode.

Then after the Mavs ruled him out, ESPN.com’s Tim MacMahon filed a quick report that allowed Mavs fans to breathe just a little easier.

The Mavs showed some life after the injury — Hardaway Jr. and Porzingis were in double figures by halftime. J.J. Barea gave the Mavs some life off the bench. But by halftime the Heat had the game in hand and Dallas Morning News vet Brad Townsend asked the question just about everyone was thinking.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Mavs currently have the best offense in NBA history, despite Kristaps Porzingis not playing anywhere near the offensive level he could be in the first quarter of the season. Against the Pistons in Mexico City, he showed us glimpses of what's to come — maybe as soon as tonight against the Miami Heat.

Dalton Trigg

The Mavs currently have the best offense in NBA history, despite Kristaps Porzingis not playing anywhere near the offensive level he could be in the first quarter of the season. Against the Pistons in Mexico City, he showed us glimpses of what's to come — maybe as soon as tonight against the Miami Heat.

Mexico's Mavs: 'Lightning Bolt' Luka Doncic Strikes South of the Border

Mike Fisher

The Spanish-Speaking Dallas Mavericks - Led By Luka Doncic - Win In Mexico City And Become A South-of-the-Border Favorite

'Microwaved': Luka and Curry Lead Mavs Past Pistons in Mexico City 122-111

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks had yet another successful trip to Mexico City in their 122-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

'Shoe-In': Mavs Star Luka Doncic is Marketing Gold - And is About To Cash In With A Sneakers Deal

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic is Proving to Be "Marketing Gold,'' as Sports Illustrated Details Here. One Way He'll Cash In? With A Lucrative Shoe Deal

Mavs vs. Pistons in Mexico: Pippen Pokes at Luka While Doncic Stays Humble

Mike Fisher

Luka Doncic Readies To Take The Stage Tonight as The Mavs Play The Pistons in Mexico; Meanwhile, Pippen Takes A Michael Jordan-Related Poke That Shows How He's Missing The Point

LOOK: 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis Joins Luka Doncic in Deep Ellum Mavs Wall Mural

Mike Fisher

A Dallas Artist First Captures Luka Doncic and Now Kristaps Porzingis In A Deep Ellum Reflection of DFW's Excitement Over Its Dallas Mavericks

SI's NBA 1st-Quarter Awards: Mavs' Luka Joins Giannis and Harden as Top 3 MVP Candidates

Mike Fisher

SI's "The Crossover'' examines: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo take home his second MVP award? The battle between the Greek Freak, James Harden and Luka Doncic is one for the ages. Here's the ballot and more NBA first-quarter awards.

Luka and the Refs: 'Sometimes I Get Out of Control,' Admits Mavs Star

Steven Kilpatrick

The Next Step In The Evolution of Luka Doncic? The Mavs Young Star Must Get On The Side Of The Refs And Quit 'Getting Out of Control'

'Never Satisfied': Mavs Guard Jalen Brunson on His Role - And His Goal

Steven Kilpatrick

“My Mindset Just Never Changes,'' Says Mavs Backup Guard Jalen Brunson, Who Has A Role - And A Goal

Mavs Assistant Darrell Armstrong To Be Inducted Into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

Mike Fisher

Hard-Working And Jovial Mavs Assistant Darrell Armstrong Will Soon Be Inducted Into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame