Mavs Step Back LIVE: Doncic Dominates, Mavs Take 2-0 Series Lead on Clippers

The Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, and the Mavs Step Back Podcast breaks it down

Luka Doncic dueled it out with Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday night at Staples Center, finishing with 39 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, leading to a Dallas Mavericks’ 127-121 victory in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Doncic was the star of the game, but he also received a lot of help from his teammates in this one, especially from Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. Those two combined for 48 points on 17-of-26 from the field and 9-of-12 from the three-point line.

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by a handful of Mavs' faithful in the Locker Room app to talk about the big win, the significance of going up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series, the Clippers underestimating the Mavs’ level of disrespect heading into this series, and much more. Come on in for a good time!

