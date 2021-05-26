Mavs Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Clippers With 127-121 Win In LA

The Dallas Mavericks lead the LA Clippers 2-0 after winning at the Staples Center on Tuesday night

Coming off of a 113-103 win in game one of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks looked to take a major advantage in the series before their trip back to Dallas.

On Tuesday night, they did just that, winning 127-121 win at the Staples Center, and taking a 2-0 series lead in the process.

Doncic, who was coming off of a 31-point maestro performance in game one, showed up in a big way for the Mavs once again in game two, scoring 39 points to go along with eight rebounds and six in 38 minutes, while hitting 16-of-29 from the floor.

Tim Hardway Jr. was also key in the Mavs win, scoring 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the frontcourt pairing of Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber were both able to score in double figures as well, with Porzingis ending the game with 20 points and Kleber adding 13 of his own.

On the other end of the floor, the Clippers were led by the tandem of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who scored 41 points and 28 points, respectively.

As a team, the Mavs were once again lights out on the offensive end, hitting 58.5-percent from the floor, including 52.9 from three, while turning the ball over just 11 times, and assisting on 25 of their 48 made shots.

Following the win, the Mavs will now head back to the friendly confines of the American Airlines Center for the first of two straight home games, where they will be welcomed by 15,000 fans in what will be their largest crowd of the season.

The game will tip-off at 8:30 central time, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

