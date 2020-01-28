Mavs Take Down Streaking Thunder With 107-97 Win

DALLAS - After an emotional weekend across the NBA landscape, the Dallas Mavericks hit the court against a red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder team for the first end of a back-to-back.

Thanks to the efforts of Luka Doncic, who was visibly emotional before the game, and the Mavs supporting cast, the Mavs were able to take care of business on Monday night, ending the Thunder’s win streak with a 107-97 win at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Doncic did what he could memorialize the victims of the tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas that killed nine people, including former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in his own way, writing the names of all nine victims on Bryant's own signature sneaker.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

With Bryant on his, as well as everyone else’s minds, Doncic helped lead the way for Dallas in a Mamba-like fashion, scoring 29 points 10-of-24 shooting, and grabbing 11 rebounds to go along with five assists.

Also key in the Mavs win was guard Delon Wright, who scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 27 minutes and hit 6-of-10 shots from the floor, including two of four from behind the arc. Wright also had a handful of timely tip-ins throughout the night that kept the Thunder at bay.

Kristaps Porzingis also finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. hit 6-of-12 from the floor en route to 15 points of his own.

Dennis Schroder led the way for the Thunder, scoring 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in a hearty 41 minutes of action.

The Mavs (29-17) won't have long to enjoy this one, however, as they will turn around and head back to Dallas for the second half of their back-to-back on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns (19-27).

The Mavs got the better of the Suns in their previous meeting in a 120-113 win in Phoenix on November 29th.