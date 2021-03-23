NewsPodcastsSI.com
Mavs Talk: ‘It Was Special’ Says Luka Doncic

Mavs Talk: ‘It Was Special’ Says Doncic After Spectacular Shooting Clinic in 132-92 Win Over Portland Trailblazers
Mavericks star Luka Doncic excelled on Sunday night, scoring 37 points in three quarters. Doncic made his first eight three-point attempts, along with seven rebounds and four assists, leading the Mavericks to a key 132-92 away win over the Portland Trailblazers.

When asked about Doncic, even Blazers coach Terry Stotts expressed admiration: “He can do whatever. He can score. He can pass. He makes teammates better.”

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Doncic on his performance:

“It was special. When you feel like this, everything is great… All I can say is I should have made the last one.”

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Doncic:

“Luka was just phenomenal. When he is in that rhythm and is mixing in the drives and the threes, he is virtually impossible to deal with.”

Carlisle on Dorian Finney-Smith getting the defensive belt:

Finney-Smith did a great job on the defensive side, "holding Lillard to a very reasonable number" (19 points).

Carlisle on Josh Richardson's effort:

"His loose ball plays at the beginning of the game set the tone for the entire evening."

Richardson on his performance (21 points on 8-of-11 shooting):

"I was pretty upset with myself because I felt like I played like ass the other day."

Richardson on Doncic:

"It was like I wasn't even crashing [the boards] anymore. It was like when he shot it I was running back on defense. He's special, man. Not a lot of guys that can find that groove that he did tonight. Yeah, he was in a zone."

The Mavericks (22-19) will travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-32), on Wednesday at 7:00 PM CST.

