Mavs Talk: Luka Leads 'Pissed Off' Win Over Curry's Warriors

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back and blew out the Golden State Warriors 133-103.

After losing to the struggling Sacramento Kings just a day earlier, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks were hungry for a comeback:

"Everybody was pissed off because we didn't play the right way yesterday, and I think that was it," Doncic said.

Doncic played a key role, finishing with 39 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Most notably, the Mavericks made history with a 28-0 run in the first quarter.

Now let’s hear Mavs talk:

Doncic after learning about the 28-0 run:

“You said 28-0?... Oh, I didn’t know that. That’s nice.”

Rick Carlisle after the win:

"We've just got to start another streak. It's not easy because human nature always makes it challenging. When you have a little prosperity, it's always a little harder to dig deep, but our guys are learning."

Maxi Kleber on bouncing back:

"It was just the complete opposite from yesterday. It was just crazy. ... It felt like anything Luka did was just a basket all the time, and there was no answer for that. Nothing but smiling today."

Dorian Finney-Smith on Doncic’s third quarter:

"In that third quarter, Luka was playing by himself. When he was out there, he was making everything in that third quarter. We just rode that coattail."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the Warriors' night:

"Biggest game of the year -- and it was over before it started."

On Thursday night (6:00 PM CST), the Mavs will travel to Detroit to face off against the Detroit Pistons (19-43) and seek to keep their momentum going.

