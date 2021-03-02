Mavs Talk: ‘Whole Team Having Fun,’ Says Doncic After Win

The Dallas Mavericks’ hot streak continued on Monday night with a 130-124 win over the Orlando Magic. Luka Doncic, who had 33 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, expressed his excitement with the Mavs’ performance:

“The whole team was having fun. We played great."

Kristaps Porzingis continued making meaningful progress, posting 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Mavs shot 52.2% from the field, while also receiving contributions from the bench. Most notably, after being subbed in, Jalen Brunson finished with 24 points (9-13 from the field).

The Mavericks have now won eight of their last 10 games.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Doncic on his goal in the NBA:

"Win the championship. Easy. Easy answer"

Doncic on his performance:

"I'm still working to be a leader on this team… The whole team was having fun. We played great.”

Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle on Doncic's playmaking:

"This guy defies a lot of logic when it comes to conventional coaching theories."

Carlisle on Brunson's development:

"The thing about Brunson is that he's really come a long way. It didn't just happen for him. He had to work to change his body."

Brunson on the Mavericks' improved play:

"It's been a collective something. It's been great for us because we've been communicating with one another night in and night out."

Brunson on what he focuses on:

"I just worry about the little things because I know everything else is going to flow."

Maxi Kleber on denying Doncic a triple-double:

"I definitely messed up his triple-double tonight."

Next up, the Mavericks (17-16) will travel back home to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-20) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM CST.

