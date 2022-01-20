Will Mavs Upset The 'Best In The West' Suns?

The Mavericks host the Western Conference-leading Suns with a chance to end an eight-game losing streak to Phoenix in front of a national televised audience.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening with a chance to end an eight-game losing streak to Phoenix.

The Mavericks have won 10 of their last 11 games, including four straight. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Mavs hope to keep their stellar defensive momentum alive in front of a national televised audience. Dallas has held their opponent to under 100 points in 8 of those 11 games.

Both teams' stars are fresh off 40-point performances. Luka Doncic scored 41 points set (new season-high) in Dallas' tense 102-98 victory against the Toronto Raptors last night. Devin Booker had 48 points in the Suns' domination of the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

A funny note about Booker and mascots... Earlier this month, Booker had some beef with the Toronto Raptors mascot while attempting a free throw. Distracted by the Raptor, Booker asked the officiating crew to move the mascot to the corner. Other teams/mascots took notice and have poked fun at the guard. Will the Maverick follow suit?

Following the two losses in Phoenix earlier this year, the Mavs will try to avoid being swept in the season series for the second-straight year.

"Phoenix is playing extremely well; they're the best in the West," said coach Jason Kidd.

It's the final game of a five-game road trip for the Suns, who are trying to go back home with a perfect record.

FLASHBACK: Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson and Suns forward Mikal Bridges were teammates at Villanova for three seasons from 2015-2018 and helped lead the Wildcats to two national championships in 2016 and 2018.

INJURY REPORT: TBD

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (26-19) VS. PHOENIX SUNS (34-9)

WHEN: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 3-point underdogs to the Suns.

NEXT: Dallas continues its home stand. The Memphis Grizzlies come to Dallas on Sunday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.

LAST WORD: Kidd on Doncic's 41-point performance:

"He did a great job from start to finish. He was aggressive. He got to the paint, he got to the free throw line and he made some big 3s for us. And then also, he just accepted the double-team and trusted his teammates when he let go of the ball."