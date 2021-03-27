Mavs vs. Pelicans GAMEDAY: Will Doncic or Porzingis Play?

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t have long to think about their blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, as they hopped on a plane soon after to make their way to New Orleans for a second night of a back-to-back matchup with the Pelicans.

The Mavs might get superstar Luka Doncic back for this one. Doncic missed last night’s game due to back stiffness. The team very well may be without Kristaps Porzingis, though, as he played a team-high 38 minutes last night. It wouldn’t shock us if KP gets the load management treatment tonight.

The last time the Mavs and Pelicans met, Dallas won a high-scoring affair, 143-130, as the two stars on both teams dueled. Doncic had a career-high 46 points in that game, and Porzingis added in 36 points as well. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined for 66 points for New Orleans.

Although the Mavs might be without KP for this one, the Pelicans might also be without one of their key players in Lonzo Ball. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com throughout the day today as we update with each injury report that is released.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 1.5-point favorites over the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 228 points.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (23-20) VS. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (19-25)

WHEN: Saturday, March 28, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Smoothie King Center (New Orleans)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA Leaguepass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: ”He’s an MVP candidate, so you’re going to miss a guy like that in a lot of ways. ... Hopefully Luka (Doncic) will be able to play tomorrow night — we’ll see. If not, it’s going to be next man up again.”