Mavs vs. Red Hot Wizards: GAMEDAY

DALLAS - The Mavs, who played without star Luka Doncic, are fresh off of an impressive 115-105 win over the Detroit Pistons. Most of the heavy lifting came from Tim Hardaway Jr. who finished with a career-high 42 points on Thursday night.

Co-star Kristaps Porzingis played his part before exiting with knee soreness. Coach Rick Carlisle expressed that the forward seems to be in good spirits:

“I don’t know really anything else, but he seemed to be walking fine afterward and was in good spirits,” Carlisle said. “We’ll see how he’s feeling in the next day or so.”

With Maxi Kleber also questionable, the rest of the Mavs will have to step up and compete against a red-hot Wizards team. Led by All-Star guards Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, Washington has won 12 of their past 14 games sneaking into playoff contention.

KEY PLAYER: Luka Doncic

Doncic, who is averaging 28.6 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.9 rebounds, is slated to return from an elbow contusion which sidelined him for a game.

RECORD: Dallas Mavericks (35-27) vs. Washington Wizards (29-34)

INJURY UPDATE: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: questionable (knee). Maxi Kleber: day-to-day (right lower leg soreness)

WHEN: Saturday, May 1st, 2021 - 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest

