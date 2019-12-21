Mavs Weekend Donuts: Who Needs Luka-Less 'Scar Tissue' When Dallas Can Get Wins Instead?

DONUT 1: THE LUKA EFFECT

DBcom's Dalton Trigg writes, "I was born and raised in Mississippi. I've lived here all my life. I've always been an MFFL. And until just now, I’ve never before had so many random people start a conversation with me in public when they see me wearing Mavs gear.

"That,'' he notes, "is 'The Luka Effect.''

DONUT 2: ON THE FLOOR

We discuss in great and unmatched detail here on DallasBasketball.com all of the things that Luka Doncic does on the floor for the Dallas Mavericks, and, now that he's off the floor due to an ankle injury that should be healed up in a few days, off the floor as well.

But "The Luka Effect'' now even impacts what songs we find ourselves humming. Christmas tunes? Sure.

But "My Name is Luka''? Yes. It's catchy ... and you can dance to it!

DONUT 4: LIFE WITHOUT LUKA

Life with Luka would be far more bearable, of course - and games would be more winnable, too. During this five-game East gauntlet, the Mavs ...

*Last weekend lost Luka to the injury early in the game and then lost in OT at home to Miami ...

*Then went to Milwaukee on Monday and beat the unbeatable Bucks with Luka watching on TV ...

*Then shot too poorly in a Wednesday visit to survive an ACC visit from the Celtics - though it was a lift to see Luka playing HORSE on the floor before the game ...

*Then found themselves in Philly - on the same weekend the Dallas Cowboys (and yours truly) are in Philly! - and somehow managed a muscular victory over a muscular team.

DONUT 5: MAVS 117, SIXERS 98

Kristaps Porzingis powered the win with 22 points and a career-best 18 rebounds - his fourth straight 20/10 game.

The game story is here. An above, the highlight reel ...

DONUT 6: KP ON FILM

It's about the "chemistry'' and about the "weapons,'' KP says in explaining Dallas' rapid rise to 18-8, good for ... place in the West.

A big part of the weaponry on this night? Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 of his team-high 27 points in the first quarter. That's not entirely unexpected. But how about another part of the weaponry?

Even Ryan Broekoff was called on here - a rarity - and he played 18 minutes and scored eight points, including a buzzer-beating bomb to end the first.

DONUT 7: ONTO TORONTO

And now, another bullet point, as they zip up to Toronto for another crack at it. With Luka on the trip, still waving a towel from the bench.

And with the Mavs chasing a high-water mark. Friday marked their seventh straight road win, and their 11-2 road record is tied with Milwaukee for the best away-from-home record in the league.

DONUT 8: SCAR TISSUE

We've written about this concept often, and we believe in it: There are certain growing pains a team must endure before it's ready to rise to the top. The lessons learned from losing, the "scar tissue,'' ends up toughening up a group that will eventually need that toughness at the next level.

We believe in it ... But we also believe what we're watching, which it the Mavs going into a Philly building where the home team was 14-1 and winning, just as on Monday these guys went into a Milwaukee building against a team that'd won 18 straight and won, just as these guys did earlier this season against an "unbeatable'' Lakers squad.

Heck, who needs "scar tissue'' when you can "skip a step'' and instead have victories?

DONUT 9: QUOTABLE

“I think our chemistry is good in the locker room. The chemistry translates on the floor. We play hard. And that’s it.” - Porzingis.

DONUT 10: THE LUKA EFFECT, END RESULT

So Luka being sidelined is good. Right? In a way?

“This has been a good thing for us, just from the standpoint of having other guys being put in a situation to have to step up,” Carlisle said. “And it’s forced us coaches to make certain adjustments that we have to make.

“You never want to be without a guy like Luka Doncic. He’s a great all-around player. We need him back as long as possible, but as long as he’s out, we have a plan, and the guys are executing well.”

DONUT 11: WHAT'S ON TAP

The Raptors, hosting the Mavs on Sunday in a 2:30 p.m. CT matinee, will be without Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Norm Powell. The Raptors, trying to defend their title, are fighters who have been injury-riddled all year. ... and the Mavs, who will play without Luka, of course, will take it.



But the Mavs are fighters, too - especially on the road, and even with Luka as only a spectator.

“The fact we’ve had some success on the road should be a great confidence-builder,'' Carlisle said after the win in Philly. "At some point, we got to pick it up at home (where Dallas is just 8-7). But right now, we got one road game left before Christmas and that’s where our sights are set. The most important thing is playing hard.”

DONUT 12: THE FINAL WORD

“It’s a championship culture that was set way before us. We’re just doing our best to try to get it back. The pieces we have, the character that guys possess, we have a special group here.” - Jalen Brunson.