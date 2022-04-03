Skip to main content

Champion-Sized Test: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Bucks

Dallas looks to get back on track defensively.

The Dallas Mavericks travel to Wisconsin to take on the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday afternoon in a nationally-televised matchup. Both teams will be looking to rebound from blowout losses, but the Bucks have the edge with a healthier roster.

Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are all expected to be back in action while the Mavs could be without versatile big man Maxi Kleber. Dallas has listed Kleber as questionable to play due to right ankle soreness.

If Kleber cannot play on Sunday, the Mavericks could turn to Marquese Chriss. The Mavericks would be at a considerable size disadvantage when trying to contain Antetokounmpo in the paint. 

Dallas looks to get back on track defensively. Since the All-Star break, Dallas has allowed 115.1 points per 100 possessions (16th) after being among the top teams in the category prior.

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
Maxi Kleber
Maxi Kleber

The Mavs (48-29) clinched a postseason birth for the third consecutive season, meaning Dallas has successfully avoided the dreaded Play-In Tournament.  Two more wins would give Dallas a 50-win season for first time since 2015.

While the team is trying not to "scoreboard watch"... The Mavs are currently third in the Western Conference and gunning for home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. 

FLASHBACK: The Bucks lead the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after they recorded a 102-95 win at American Airlines Center in December. 

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (48-30) at MILWAUKEE BUCKS (48-29)

WHEN: Sunday, April 3, 2022 • 12:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

TV/RADIO: ABC, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Sterling Brown (health and safety protocols) is out; Trey Burke (not with team) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) is questionable; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

ODDS: The Bucks are 5-point favorites over the Mavs as of Saturday night at 11 p.m. CT.

NEXT: Next, the Mavs finish the four-game road trip on April 6 in Detroit.

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on the Bucks:

“When you look at Milwaukee, they’re the champs. And they’re the champs for a reason. They know how to play, know how to win. That’ll be a great test for us.”

