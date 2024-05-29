Multiple Dallas Cowboys Stars Visit Dallas Mavericks Vs. Timberwolves Game 4
The Dallas Mavericks played the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night and that brought out the stars. In attendance included multiple players from the Dallas Cowboys: linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs, and defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa.
READ MORE: Timberwolves Extend WCF With Game 4 Win Over Dallas Mavericks: 3 Game-Changing Plays
Mavericks fans were not happy with Parsons' attendance in this game, as even though he was wearing a Luka Doncic jersey and a Mavs cap, he was also wearing Anthony Edwards' signature shoe and caught up with him after the game. Edwards even said he's going to bring Parsons another pair when (if) the Wolves force a Game 6.
While in attendance, Parsons did get a jersey signed by the greatest player arguably in the city's history in any sport: Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk looked happy to sign it and Parsons was thrilled to receive a signature from the legend.
Fans would likely prefer that the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes stay for home games as success seems to follow him around and he genuinely loves the Mavericks. He was in attendance for Game 3, a Mavs win, while they lost Game 4 without him there. Meanwhile, The Cowboys haven't been to a conference championship game since 1995 while every other team in the DFW area has made the conference championship in their most recent chances. Parsons has also taken in games at Boston and Philadelphia wearing their jerseys.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II Faces Encouraging Injury News Before Game 5 Against Timberwolves
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter