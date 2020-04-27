Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Texas Gov. Abbott Decision Means Mavs Could Open Practice Facilities on May 8

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will let his stay-at-home order expire April 30.

This has large implications on the state, which now has permission to open retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls at a 25 percent occupancy rate. It also impacts the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. 

The NBA set a May 8 target date to open team facilities in cities no longer under government restrictions. With Abbott's new plan, it appears the Mavs will be allowed to open their practice facility if they chose to.

The NBA has reportedly received significant pushback from teams about idea of re-opening practice facilities in selected states. Mavs owner Mark Cuban is among those who has expressed concern that we may be moving to quickly with the assumption that the COVID-19 crisis is on the decline.

“You just want to keep people safe,” Cuban said in an interview with NBC5. “The test I use ... is: ‘Would I let my kids out?’” he said.

“Am I going to let Jake, Alyssa and Alexis go out into any one of these environments or stores without knowing that they are adhering to (guidelines)?

“The answer,'' Cuban said, "is 'no.''

The issue raised isn’t about some teams having a bigger advantage over other teams who cannot open up facilities. The largest issue has surrounded the safety of players and staff. Teams are still awaiting a more detailed NBA plan today.

Abbott made sure to mention that the state is not "going to open up and hope for the best,'' but rather that there are "phases'' to the re-opening.

"The most important element of Phase One is protecting our most vulnerable in Texas," said Abbott.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rick Carlisle Reviews His Moment Vs. Michael Jordan in 'The Last Dance'

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle Reviews His Moment Vs. Michael Jordan in 'The Last Dance'

Mike Fisher

'Jet' Terry Protege Chennedy Carter To WNBA: 'Hollywood' Time

A Jason 'Jet' Terry Protege, DFW's Chennedy Carter, Makes The Leap To The WNBA And It's A Family Hoops Tradition

Dorothy Gentry

Whitt's End: Jerry Jones Vs. Jerry Krause? It's Not Even Close

Whitt's End: Jerry Jones Vs. Jerry Krause? It's Not Even Close - Our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Luka Doncic Could Surpass Dirk As Mavs Greatest Star, Cuban Says

Luka Doncic Could Surpass Dirk Nowitzki As The Dallas Mavericks' Greatest Star, Owner Mark Cuban Says - And Wouldn't That Be Something?

Mike Fisher

Moody Madness: Inside the Craziest Night in Dallas Mavericks History

Mayhem. Chaos. Moody Madness: Inside The Craziest Night in Dallas Mavericks History

Richie Whitt

Report: Mavs Great Jason Terry Could Join Arizona Staff

Report: Dallas Mavs Great Jason Terry Could jump from G-League Legends to Join University of Arizona Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

Mavs Mark Cuban Shares His Message To President Trump

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Shares His COVID-19 Message To President Trump: 'Do Not Take A Chance'

Mike Fisher

Prime Dirk + Luka Would've Equaled Jordan + Pippen, Cuban Says

Prime Dirk + Luka Would've Equaled Bulls Legends Jordan + Pippen, Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Says

Mike Fisher

Satou Sabally 1-on-1: Dirk Gives 'Unicorn' Welcome To New DFW Star

Dirk Nowitzki Gives A 'Unicorn' Welcome To New Germany-to-DFW Basketball Star Satou Sabally of the WNBA's Dallas Wings, And We Go 1-on-1 With Her

Dorothy Gentry

Mavs Ex Josh Howard Chosen As First-Ever Coach at UNT Dallas

It's a New Challenge For Dallas Mavs Ex Josh Howard As He's Chosen As The First-Ever Coach at UNT Dallas

Mike Fisher