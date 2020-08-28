The NBA has decided that as it tries to do its part in the fight against social injustice, these NBA Playoffs in the Bubble will go on. That means the Dallas Mavericks are playing their first-round Game 6 against the Clippers - initially slated for Thursday - on Sunday afternoon.

But it doesn't mean big man Kristaps Porzingis will play.

Said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, who this week described Porzingis as "a tough guy'' as he continues to work through a knee problem that caused him to miss back-to-back games in this series: "He did not practice (Friday). He got treatment and did some rehab work. He's very doubtful for (Sunday).

The social-injustice-related postponement of NBA games this week, those involved have decided, will allow the resumption of games. The Mavs will play Game 6 in the bubble at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

"Right now, basketball stands for the fight against social injustice,'' Carlisle said.

And as for KP? After undergoing an MRI early in the week - a test that apparently showed nothing too seriously wrong with his knee - the Mavs haven't closed the books on the possible availability of their second-leading scorer being available.

Carlisle on Wednesday described the effort to get Porzingis ready to play for Game 6 as "working around the clock," and added that Porzingis "desperately wants to play.''

"He doesn't want to close the door on playing tomorrow, and we haven't officially. But I'm not optimistic. If he can't, it'll be because he's unable to. He's a tough guy.''

The Mavs have not been very forthcoming regarding the nature of the injury, which involves KP's right knee - his "other'' knee. TNT's Game 5 broadcast mentioned something about KP banging his knee in Game 1 of the series, and then in Game 2 he put in a great deal of work to overcome the problem and to perform well enough in a Dallas win before being ejected.

In Game 3, the 7-foot-3 star scored 34 points and added 13 rebounds in 38 minutes against the Clippers. He is averaging 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in the series, and over the course of the eight seeding games in Orlando, he was one of 10 players named (along with Doncic) to the "All-Bubble Team.''

Porzingis has battled through right knee soreness throughout this season, missing 10 games in December/January.

While playing for the New York Knicks, Porzingis tore his ACL in his left knee in February 2018 and required a lengthy rehab to return to the floor, work that spanned his time in New York and then his trade to Dallas.

Others on the Dallas roster are also battling injury issues, most notably Luka Doncic. He, Trey Burke and Dorian Finney-Smith are, as Carlisle said, planning on playing.

But it's been established that those walking wounded will attempt to go for Sunday's tip off. With Kristaps Porzingis, what has been established is ... The NBA is playing ... but we don't know if he is.