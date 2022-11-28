Skip to main content

NBA Power Rankings: Doncic’s Mavs Slide During Losing Streak

The Dallas Mavericks are facing their toughest challenge of the season. Can they overcome it sooner rather than later?

The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of their longest losing streak in over a year.

Their four-game slide has the team dropping two spots in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings from No. 10 to 12.

"The gantlet schedule the Mavericks faced last week did them in," SI writes. "Dallas went on the road to Boston, Toronto and Milwaukee, and returned to Texas winless. Outside of Luka Dončić, who went for 42 against the Celtics and still leads the league in scoring, the offense has struggled since its electric start. Dallas has been significantly better at home (8–3) than on the road (1–7) and plays host to Golden State at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday for a Western Conference finals rematch."

The Mavs have faced a tough schedule, but things are expected to look up in the upcoming week. After facing the Warriors at home on Tuesday, the Mavs draw the Detroit Pistons (Thu.) and New York Knicks (Sat.), two teams with sub-.500 records.

Ironically enough, those are the two previous teams new signee Kemba Walker last played for. It's uncertain whether Walker will suit up against his old team for a revenge game, but he has the potential to provide a much-needed spark of offense in the second unit. We’ll see if Walker can help get the Mavs back on track.

