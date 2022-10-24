NBA Power Rankings: Where Do Mavs Stand After Week 1?

The Dallas Mavericks have started their season on a total roller-coaster ride.

After coughing up a 22-point lead in a loss to the Phoenix Suns in their first game, the Mavs took their frustration out on the Memphis Grizzlies and won by 41 points three days later.

Had Dallas cruised to victory in its first game, there's an argument that the team should be No. 1 in this week's power rankings. Instead, The Athletic has ranked them No. 7 behind the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Suns, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

"The Dallas Mavericks are really good," The Athletic writes. "I know that’s not amazing, in-depth analysis, but I’m very impressed with how they have transformed under Jason Kidd the last season-plus. Their experiment with bringing Christian Wood off the bench is really smart. It simplifies his role, and it’s something in which he can excel.

"Spencer Dinwiddie has replaced Jalen Brunson nicely, but they have to worry about Dinwiddie’s health history. While they blew a big lead to Phoenix, they responded by dominating Memphis. It’ll be interesting to see how they get Tim Hardaway Jr. up to speed."

The early returns are promising, and if the team can stay healthy, it's very possible that the Mavs can move even higher in later editions of power rankings.

The Mavericks are back on the court Tuesday night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.