NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Rising After Doncic, Wood Breakthrough?

The Dallas Mavericks flashed a ton of offensive potential this week. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The Dallas Mavericks sit at .500 and hold the ninth seed in the Western Conference a week before Christmas, but there's more than meets the eye.

The Mavs sit just 4.5 games back of first place and there's still a lot of basketball left in the season. This past week, the Mavs went 2-2, posting wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers, where Christian Wood and Luka Dončić played their best offensive game together as teammates.

The team also lost a pair of games to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that didn't prevent the Mavericks from moving up in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. The team moved up two spots from No. 10 to 8.

"Both Mavericks losses last week came against the Cavaliers—the first was by 15 points, the second by one in overtime," SI writes. "Kemba Walker, playing in his third game with Dallas, went for a game-high 32 points in Cleveland, but it wasn’t enough with Luka Dončić out. In the team’s two wins at home against the Thunder and Trail Blazers, Dončić went for 38 and 33 points, respectively, but he still relinquished his scoring title lead to Joel Embiid—for now."

The Mavericks hope to continue their ascent this week with a two-game series against the Minnesota Timberwolves today and Wednesday in Minneapolis. Then, the team returns home to face the Houston Rockets on Friday before a Christmas Day showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.

