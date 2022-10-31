NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Slipping After Inconsistent Week?

The Dallas Mavericks are 3-3 after six games and have yet to build a winning streak so far. Dallas' season, so far, can be defined by inconsistency, and that wasn't the expectation placed on this team to start the year off.

Despite beating the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic this week, tough overtime losses against the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder place the Mavericks at No. 11 in this week's power rankings from The Athletic. It's a four-spot drop after being slotted at No. 7 last week.

The Mavs are still considered to be one of the best teams in the league, large in part due to the heroics from Luka Dončić.

"Dončić has been exceptional, as we all expected," The Athletic writes. "But this team is shooting the ball so extremely well, they’re getting to the free-throw line a lot (thanks, Luka) and their quality of shot (outside of Dončić because I don’t know how you judge his attempts) is super high."

While Doncic has shined, small details have limited the Mavs from being 6-0. The team's three losses have come from a combined 10 points. If Dallas can eliminate those small lapses in details, the Mavs could find themselves higher in future power rankings.

The Mavs are back in action Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

