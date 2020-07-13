Dallas Basketball
NBA Restart Coronavirus Results are Encouraging

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS- The Dallas Mavericks and 21 other NBA teams began to enter the Orlando ‘bubble’ for the NBA restart on July 7. The first round of COVID-19 test results are in and they are encouraging.

Of the 322 players tested for Coronavirus upon arriving in Orlando, two have returned positive tests while in quarantine, according to the NBA and NBA Players Association.

As the teams and support staff entered the bubble, they first isolated in their rooms until they produced two negative Coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart.

The two players who tested positive left the Orlando campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing.

The incredibly low percentage is encouraging that the NBA restart protocols are working amid infection concerns.

On July 1, in-market testing began before teams traveled to Walt Disney World to compete for the 2020 NBA crown. 19 players newly tested positive and had to stay home to recover before joining their teams in Orlando.

The Mavs began team practice on Friday and are pleased with the intensity and focus. On the court and off, Dallas may be the squad having the most fun and taking advantage of a disadvantageous situation.

Also notable, the so-called “snitch hotline”, which can be used to report any possible COVID-19 safety violations, has reportedly not been used yet, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Six days in and it appears the NBA restart plan is viable. Let’s hope it stays that way!

