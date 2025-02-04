NBA star Steph Curry has one word reaction to massive Mavericks-Lakers trade
The NBA world is still trying to pick up the pieces after the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles ignited the league with an unexpected trade over the weekend. After seven years in Dallas, Luka Doncic is headed to the Lakers in exchange for a package that includes Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick.
Standouts and notable names across the league have offered their opinions over the last few days. Golden State Warriors franchise star Steph Curry actually learned about the news in real time when the Shams Charania tweet hit social media. Curry is obviously quite familiar with Doncic as the two have played alongside one another in multiple all-star games and faced off in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis
In what has quickly developed into a viral video, Curry was asked if the Mavericks-Lakers trade was 'good or bad?' and he had one word to sum up his thoughts.
"Neither," Curry responded.
Curry seemed to be in a somewhat public setting and likely didn't want to get clipped before having a further chance to gather his thoughts. He'll get a chance to see Doncic more often, as the Lakers and Warriors are both in the Pacific Division. The teams have two meetings remaining this season though Doncic has been out since Christmas due to an injury.
On Monday, Stephen Curry further explained his thoughts on the trade, saying, "Just because of how kind of out-of-the-blue it was, without any type of hint or rumor or any kind of sign, especially them coming off the Finals. It’s a reminder that there are only a few in this league that can go to sleep with any type of confidence... The idea that it happened in silence is pretty crazy."
The Warriors and Mavericks have already met up twice with both of those games falling before the calendar flipped to 2025. Dallas is set to host Golden State on February 12 and will travel for a road matchup against the franchise on February 23 to finish off the regular season series.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: Lakers reportedly convinced Mavs to take lesser trade due to riskiness of Luka Doncic
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter