WATCH: Boban Hoops with Adam Sandler, NBA Stars

DALLAS - Movie star and comedian Adam Sandler might be a fan of the New York Knicks, but most recently he's been hooping with Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic.

Going up against the 7-foot-4 Marjanovic, Sandler's handles and shooting ability are quite impressive for a 5-foot-10, 54-year-old.

Sandler is currently filming his new movie titled "Hustle" and spending a lot of time around Philadelphia. He's been filmed playing various pickup basketball games over the years, lately with Trae Young, Tobias Harris, Jordan Clarkson, and Marjanovic.

Several members of the Sixers will be featured in Sandler's film about a former basketball recruiter that tries to restart his career by bringing a player from overseas to play in the NBA.

In the video below, Sandler hits a jumper from an assist from Young. Also, don't miss the Marjanovic dunk around the 18-second mark.

"[Adam Sandler's] legit. Not pro legit but he's definitely LA Fitness, 24-hour Fitness legit," Shaquille O'Neal said on Chris Long's podcast this week.

Boban, a six-year veteran who signed a two-year deal with the Mavs this offseason, is beloved and highly regarded as one of the funniest players in the NBA. Bobi and Tobi (Tobias Harris) are ever-entertaining best friends, who even starred together in a Goldfish commercial this year.

Will Marjanovic be featured in Sandler's movie? Might be time for the big man to be on the big screen!

Dallas training camp for the 2021-22 season begins on Sept. 28.

