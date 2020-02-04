NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Can Mavs Re-Boot Interest in Rockets Center Capela?

DALLAS - As we reported exclusively last May, the Dallas Mavericks engaged in a discussion with the Houston Rockets regarding just how a trade between the two rivals involving Clint Capela might be engineered.

The conversation needs to be turned back on.

MAVS AND CAPELA: Back in May, the Rockets were making "for-sale'' phone calls. A source told DBcom that the Mavs "loved the idea'' of Clint Capela playing center next to 7-3 Kristaps Porzingis.

What we kicked around at the time: With over $30 million in available cap space, Dallas has plenty of room to absorb large contract. (The 6-foot-10 big man signed a five-year, $90 million deal as a restricted free agent before last season.) But obviously, the Mavs would like to have Capela as a secondary acquisition, not as one that blocks the signing of someone like Charlotte guard Kemba Walker.

The timing of such a trade, should Dallas pull it off, makes a difference; do a deal in June, and the compensation can be just about anything. It can be Jalen Brunson and/or Justin Jackson and and/or an opted-in Dwight Powell and/or pick No. 37.

But looking at a more conventional path: A July trade would require Dallas to find $14 million of room to afford Capela while still having $30 mil-plus to give Kemba his max. Does it help to send Powell? Sure, but what is Houston's purpose in replacing a $14 mil Capela with a $10 mil Powell? (Furthermore, the Mavs love Powell and would like to keep playing nice with agent Jeff Schwartz.) Would Dallas need to do even more? Yes. In addition to the compensation to Houston, for the Mavs to acquire both Capela and a "big fish,'' they'd need to find a way to dump a Courtney Lee or (better) a Tim Hardaway Jr.

Dallas tried here, but was unable to secure Capela (and obviously, unable to secure Kemba as well.)

Now comes a reboot, certainly from the Houston side. Rumors are everywhere placing Capela in the middle of a three-way deal that in some form would have Minnesota sending Robert Covington to the Rockets.

Two Dallas obstacles to getting involved here: We're told the Rockets would prefer to ship Capela out of the West (Boston? Atlanta?) and we're told the reason Dallas cooled on the once hot idea of the Mavs themselves pursuing the 3-and-D Covington is that Minny wants two first-round picks for Covington. That particular price of poker is too high for the Mavs.

If the price becomes more reasonable? The Mavs have two guys in this conversation worth intercepting. - Fish, 7 a.m. Feb. 4.

COOLING ON IGGY? While there has been an update from Marc Stein on Dallas' fading interest in bothering with the Grizzlies on a deal for Andre Iguodala, it's a fact that the Mavericks had on the table - starting in July - a package of Courtney Lee's expiring contract and a second-round pick.

We're not thrilled about that pick being Golden State's 2020 selection. We'll assume that, as much as any truly fading interest in the player himself, is the clog here. - Fish, 1 a.m., Feb 4.

IS LAVINE AVAILABLE? The word out of Chicago is that the answer is "yes.'' Now, everything we think we know about the Mavs deadline plans to this point has us believing that they’re looking for more of a defensive-minded wing, but couldn’t the case be made for adding a super-athletic, dynamic-scoring backcourt player to help take some pressure off of second-year star and MVP candidate Luka Doncic?

Read more here on how Dallas could structure an offer for Zach LaVine. -Dalton Trigg, 10 a.m., Feb 3.

'KICKING TIRES': With just five days remaining until the NBA trade deadline, that appears to be exactly what is happening, as Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News and Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer are reporting that the Dallas Mavericks are thinking about adding a wing defender.

More specifically, Townsend notes that Dallas has "kicked tires" on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Toronto Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Our analysis of the concept is here. - Dalton Trigg, 1 p.m., Feb 1.

FIREMAN DONNIE: "It’s like it’s a fireman’s existence,'' Mavs GM Donnie Nelson tells DBcom when speaking of the trade deadline. "You can go for a period where the bell doesn’t ring for a month, and then it rings three times in three minutes.”

MAVS OFFERS ON 2? The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor is reporting that Dallas has already made multiple unsuccessful offers to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Robert Covington (O’Connor also notes Mavs’ interest in OKC’s Danilo Gallanari as well) — and all of that can be considered smoke to a potential trade-deadline fire. - Dalton Trigg, 10 a.m., Jan. 31.

CAULEY-STEIN IS NO 'STEAL': I hope I’m TERRIBLY wrong and just a disgruntled girl from Sacramento who openly weeps with every Kings loss and I hope Cauley-Stein thrives with a winning team that has a solid chance to get into the postseason. I hope he meshes well with Kristaps Porzingis, and when Luka Doncic returns from his ankle woes, I hope he wows the crowd when executing a brilliant lob from Luka Magic. I hope he stays awake for the entire game and protects the rim. I hope my feet eventually un-stick themselves and I’m able to back up and see Mark Cuban’s artwork for what it really is as a whole. I hope this really is a "steal-and-a-half'' and not a verbose spin.

But until I’m proved wrong, I’m going to let them wave their brushes. And I'm not going to judge it as a positive until the paint is dry. (Full "Paintings and Protestations'' on the WCS trade here.) - TJ Macias, 4 p.m., Jan. 31.

WHAT DALLAS SHOULD OFFER FOR ROCO: The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams being attached to a February trade-deadline deal involving Minnesota wing Robert Covington.

We've tried to make sense of the concept here. ... Our big push being that Minnesota is said to be in need of young point guard help, and the Mavs just happen to employ a good one in Jalen Brunson.

In fact, DBcom can be even more specific about what we think Dallas could/should pay: Brunson, Courtney Lee (and his money) and the valued Warriors second-round pick.- Fish, 10 a.m., Jan 17

LUKA'S PAL BOGDAN: Bogdan Bogdanovic comes up a lot at DBcom and for good reason. The Kings’ 27-year-old small forward, who just so happens to be really good friends with Luka Doncic, is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds for Sacramento, while also shooting 38-percent from deep.

Bogdanovic is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, and he recently turned down the Kings' $51-million max extension offer because he knows he can get better offers in the offseason. Read more here on our Mavs connecting-the-dots process to Bogdan.) - Dalton Trigg, 11 a.m., Jan 7.