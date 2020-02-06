Dallas Basketball
NBA Trade Rumor: Warriors Glenn Robinson III a Mavs Trade Target

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The Golden State Warriors appear to be attempting to build for the future while also shedding salary, and with Glenn Robinson III sitting out their NBA Trade Deadline Eve game tonight, it's clear he's a candidate to be moved.

And the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly a candidate to acquire him.

While Golden State pursues one big move (a trade-away of point guard D’Angelo Russell), a little move (involving either Alec Burks or Robinson, both of whom are sitting out tonight) is a lux-tax move. The Warriors are in the lux-tax territory now and threaten to be in the repeater-tax territory next year.

The dumping of a couple of contracts - even the minimum salaries being paid Robinson and Burks - means relief.

Both players will become free agents this summer, so for the Mavs and Robinson or any other bidder on either team, this trade would be a rental. 

The 6-6 Robinson, 26, is making just $1.9 million this year. He'd be a rotational helper to a contender like Dallas, bringing his "Interchangeable Man'' numbers - 12.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range - from the Warriors.

Robinson totaled 22 points and seven assists as the wing posted his eighth consecutive double-digit scoring game. The Mavs would in theory "trade air'' to the Warriors here, sending a future second-round pick that may not ever actually be conveyed.

“I don’t think anything is going to happen with us,'' said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle following a disappointing home loss to a Memphis team that also sat out trade bait Jae Crowder, "but I don’t know for sure.''

