New-Look Mavs? Dallas vs. Celtics GAMEDAY
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks on Saturday play host to the Boston Celtics, a team that just beat the hottest team in the NBA - the Miami Heat. The Mavs are also fresh off a victory, defeating foe San Antonio 109-108, with much thanks to heroics from Jalen Brunson and Boban Marjanovic.
Dallas will need to find a way to slow Celtics top-scorer Jalen Brown in order to keep the Mavs (currently third in the Western Conference) positive momentum going.
The big question: Will Kristaps Porzingis sit out his sixth-straight game due to lower back tightness?
“We just want him to be healthy and ready to go,” coach Jason Kidd said. “There is no timeline when this happens. I think we just take it day-by-day.”
In new uniforms, the Mavericks host the Celtics on Saturday night.
Dallas will debut their 2021-2022 city edition jerseys on Saturday, which pay homage to both the earlier years of the franchise in addition to the Dirk Nowitzki era.
INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Maxi Kleber: day to day (back), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (back), Reggie Bullock: day to day (face)
For Boston: Josh Richardson: questionable (foot), Jaylen Brown: out (leg)
FLASHBACK: The Mavericks swept the 2020-21 season series, 2-0, including a thrilling 110-107 win back on February 23rd where Doncic hit a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second remaining.
FUN FACT: Doncic has gone for at least 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in each of his last three games against the Celtics (33.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 7.3 apg)
ODDS: The Mavs are 4.5-point favorites over the Spurs.
RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (5-3) vs. BOSTON CELTICS (4-5)
WHEN: Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT
LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)
TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)
NEXT: The Mavericks host the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night before hitting the road to Chicago.
FINAL WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on Doncic trusting Jalen Brunson to lead the Mavs’ comeback vs. the Spurs:
"It just shows the trust he has. He could’ve easily asked for the ball down the stretch, but he made sure JB got it, and JB delivered.”