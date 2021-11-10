Jokic vs. Markieff Triggers Mavs Fans

The confrontation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris prompts Dallas Mavericks fans to hoot about the Morris twins' edgy behavior.

DALLAS - "If you hit me, don't turn around," Basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O'Neal stated on "Inside the NBA'' while discussing the hot topic of Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris from Monday night.

With the Denver vs. Miami game out of reach (in the Nuggets' favor) in the fourth quarter, Morris went for a foul on Jokic at halfcourt. The questionable foul incited Dallas Mavericks fans to recall Marcus Morris Sr. infamously stepping on Luka Doncic's ankle.

Remember?

No love was lost when the Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers faced off in a testy 2020 playoff series. On multiple possessions, Marcus Morris Sr. pushed the envelope defending Doncic, creating a tension in which spilled over with ejections and accusations of playing dirty.

Mavs fans, vividly remembering those sequences that targeted their superstar, this time around related to a frustrated Jokic.

And …

Although some NBA players sided with Jokic, the NBA came down on the Nuggets center with a one-game suspension and fined Markieff $50,000 for his part in instigating Jokic's flagrant foul.

The league is far removed from the Detroit "Bad Boy" Pistons era of the 1980s. However, as Monday evening proved, there still is a mean streak in the NBA. Doncic has yet to experience such a brutal flagrant foul, even though Mavs fans would argue the borderline dirty plays from Morris belong in the same conversation.

Nonetheless, the world keeps spinning, and Jokic will have served his one-game suspension by the time Dallas seeks vengeance on November 15 from the 31-point smackdown Denver unleashed.

Nonetheless, the world keeps spinning, and Jokic will have served his one-game suspension by the time Dallas seeks vengeance on November 15 from the 31-point smackdown Denver unleashed.