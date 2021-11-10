Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris: Dallas Mavs Fans React

    The confrontation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris prompts Dallas Mavericks fans to hoot about the Morris twins' edgy behavior.
    Author:

    DALLAS - "If you hit me, don't turn around," Basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O'Neal stated on "Inside the NBA'' while discussing the hot topic of Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris from Monday night. 

    With the Denver vs. Miami game out of reach (in the Nuggets' favor) in the fourth quarter, Morris went for a foul on Jokic at halfcourt. The questionable foul incited Dallas Mavericks fans to recall Marcus Morris Sr. infamously stepping on Luka Doncic's ankle.

    Remember?

    No love was lost when the Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers faced off in a testy 2020 playoff series. On multiple possessions, Marcus Morris Sr. pushed the envelope defending Doncic, creating a tension in which spilled over with ejections and accusations of playing dirty

    Mavs fans, vividly remembering those sequences that targeted their superstar, this time around related to a frustrated Jokic. 

    Recommended Articles

    luka jokic
    Play

    Jokic vs. Markieff Triggers Mavs Fans

    The confrontation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris prompts Dallas Mavericks fans to hoot about the Morris twins' edgy behavior.

    22 seconds ago
    Dallas Mavericks
    Play

    ‘Defense Won This Game’ - Jason Kidd After Third-Straight Win

    Mavs Talk: "Defense won this game," said Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd after the 108-92 win over New Orleans Pelicans.

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17122041_168388359_lowres
    Play

    Road Test: Underdog Mavs vs. Bulls GAMEDAY

    The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to extend their three-game winning streak in Chicago vs. the Bulls.

    3 hours ago

    And …

    Although some NBA players sided with Jokic, the NBA came down on the Nuggets center with a one-game suspension and fined Markieff $50,000 for his part in instigating Jokic's flagrant foul. 

    The league is far removed from the Detroit "Bad Boy" Pistons era of the 1980s. However, as Monday evening proved, there still is a mean streak in the NBA. Doncic has yet to experience such a brutal flagrant foul, even though Mavs fans would argue the borderline dirty plays from Morris belong in the same conversation. 

    Nonetheless, the world keeps spinning, and Jokic will have served his one-game suspension by the time Dallas seeks vengeance on November 15 from the 31-point smackdown Denver unleashed. 

    Follow DallasBasketball.com for further coverage of the Dallas Mavericks, who take their winning streak to Chicago on Wednesday night.  

    luka jokic
    News

    Jokic vs. Markieff Triggers Mavs Fans

    22 seconds ago
    Dallas Mavericks
    News

    ‘Defense Won This Game’ - Jason Kidd After Third-Straight Win

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17122041_168388359_lowres
    News

    Road Test: Underdog Mavs vs. Bulls GAMEDAY

    3 hours ago
    7AB4CF10-8D8D-41A1-B4B5-72EB00ABEB6F
    News

    Mavs Ex Deron Williams to Fight Frank Gore on Jake Paul/Tommy Fury Card

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17122271
    News

    Mavs Punish Pelicans, 108-92

    Nov 8, 2021
    IMG_6874
    News

    ‘He’s So Clutch’- Porzingis Praises Doncic

    Nov 8, 2021
    luka-doncic-mavericks-getty celtics
    News

    Celtics Recount Luka Game-Winner

    Nov 8, 2021
    USATSI_17112345_168388359_lowres
    News

    Mavs' Luka On Game-Winner: The Best Moments’

    Nov 8, 2021