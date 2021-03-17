Payback Time: Mavs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY

The late, national TV tip off features two teams who have a growing feud in a "playoff-like" atmosphere.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks look to steal the series vs. the L.A. Clippers and climb in relevancy in the Western Conference Playoff picture on a stormy St. Patrick's Day night. The late, nationally-broadcasted tip off features two teams who have a growing feud.

The Clippers came away with a 10-point win Monday when the two teams played a chippy game in Dallas... The Mavericks have not lost consecutive games since Feb. 1, a streak they would like to continue vs. 2020 playoff foe L.A.

In the loss, Luka Doncic (25 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists) registered his ninth triple-double of the season, his 34th career triple-double career, moving him into 11th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Dallas won the previous meeting between the two teams by 51 points (124-73) at the Staples Center in late December. Dallas led by 50 (77-27) at halftime - setting a new NBA record for the largest advantage at intermission.

The latest injury report lists Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) as out and Serge Ibaka (lower back) as questionable. For the Mavs, James Johnson (health and safety protocol) is out and Dwight Powell (sickness) is questionable.

THE WEST: The Mavericks currently sit one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors in the race for the eight seed. The Clippers are fourth, 3.5 games behind the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

[READ: More Likely NBA MVP: Doncic or Harden?]

[READ: Is Luka's Team 'Little Brother' To The Clippers?]

HITTING THE ROAD: After tonight’s game, the Mavs play a pair of important games in Portland on Friday and Sunday that will have a huge impact on standings. Dallas ends the three-game road trip in Minnesota on March 24.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day 2.5-point underdogs and the total over/under is 227.

BETTING TRENDS: The Clippers are 1-4 against-the-spread in their last five road games and 0-5 ATS in their last five games following a win. The Mavericks are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog, 4-1 ATS in their last five home games and 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a loss.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (20-18) VS. LA CLIPPERS (26-15)

WHEN: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Dorian Finney-Smith on the playoff-like feel of facing the Clippers twice in a row:

"You get a game and then you get to make adjustments. I learned in this past playoffs series, the team that gets adjusted the fastest always ends up on top."