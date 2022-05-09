Mavs Foe, Suns HC Monty Williams Wins NBA Coach Of Year

As the 2021-2022 season rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

MAY 9 MONTY WILLIAMS WINS COTY

The Dallas Mavericks are currently in a tightly-contested battle with the league-best Phoenix Suns, as their Western Conference semifinals series is tied at 2-2 with a pivotal Game 5 set to take place on Tuesday night.

When the two teams meet up again at Footprint Center, Suns coach Monty Williams will have a brand new trophy presented to him. On Monday, according to multiple sources, Williams won the NBA Coach of the Year award after his Suns won a league-high 64 wins.

After leading the Suns to a 51-31 record and the second seed in the West last season, many thought Williams would win COTY. Surprisingly, though, New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau won the award despite his team winning 10 less games and being two seeds lower in the East standings.

Although Mavs coach Jason Kidd was always a long shot to win COTY, his adjustments in Games 3 and 4 against Williams’ Suns shows why he at least deserved some consideration.

MAY 6 NBA IS 'WRONG' The Dallas Mavericks have been fined $25,000 by the NBA, the announcement coming on Friday, for bench players and coaches straying too far onto the court in a Game 2 loss to Phoenix in the Western Conference semifinals.

Coach Jason Kidd criticized the decision before Game 3 in Dallas.

“That’s cool,'' he said sarcastically, in no mood to goof off with Phoenix up 2-0 in the series. "The league is looking at the wrong things.”

MAY 5 COOL HAND LUKA, HOT DRAYMOND The NBA announced Thursday it has fined the Warriors' Draymond Green $25,000 for flipping off fans in Memphis during Tuesday’s Western Conference playoff matchup.

As the Golden State forward entered the locker room in the first quarter Tuesday night in order to get stitches for a right eye laceration, he held up two middle fingers in response to being booed by fans. And after the game ...

"You gonna boo someone who was elbowed in the eye and face is running with blood, you should get flipped off," Green said. "I'll take the fine. I'll do an appearance and make up the money. It felt really good to flip them off. ... If they are going to be that nasty, I will be nasty, too. I'm assuming the cheers were because they know I'll be fined. Great, I make $25 million a year. I should be just fine."

Fine. And fined.

The NBA Playoffs are physical. Ask the Dallas Mavs' Luka Doncic, who is averaging 40 points per game against the Suns, who are up 2-0 while trying to beat up Doncic, who has a responsibility - despite his rep of getting cross-ways with the refs - of being Cool Hand Luka when it comes to T's.

APRIL 28: Rudy's Bees

Rudy Gobert arrived at the Thursday shootaround with yet another Jazz problem as they face elimination in Game 6 at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

Bees.

"I love honey, so I always wanted to have my own,'' said Gobert, explaining why he has his own beehive at his house. "It’s great.''

Sure. Unless you get stung. By the bees. In the face.

Gobert said this week, he and his beekeeper poked around in the hive, irritating the queen bee, and that his bees have as a result been “a little upset” since then.

Next, Rudy tangles with Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Get all the good stuff on the series and on Game 6 here.