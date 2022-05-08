Luka Doncic Gets Surprise Help, Mavs Lead Suns at Halftime: NBA Playoffs Live Update
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to even the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon at home. The Mavs are 32-14 on the season (including playoffs) at the American Airlines Center and hope to build off a 103-94 victory in Game 3 on Friday night. The Mavericks trail the series 2-1.
HALFTIME: The Mavs are clinging to a 68-56 halftime lead in Game 4 in large part due to quality perimeter shooting. ... and it helps going forward that Phoenix star Chris Paul goes to the locker room with four fouls.
The Suns continue to try to beat up Luka ...
But the Mavs keep responding ... Luka in an emotional-but-productive manner (he's got a technical, plus 16 points, three rebounds and six assists) and other helpers, like Davis Bertans, who hit four straight treys and has 12 points.
Devin Booker has 19 halftime points for the Suns, who have a 2-1 series lead.
END OF FIRST: The Phoenix Suns have a clear game plan here at the AAC against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4: Don't just "hunt'' Luka Doncic.
Brutalize him.
Even with all of that, though, Dallas has taken a 37-25 lead to close the first quarter. Doncic has nine points, but just as key: Dallas is 8 of 13 from the arc.
Devin Booker has 13 for Phoenix, which is up 2-1 in the series.
Jae Crowder sustained a first-quarter injury for the Suns and limped off.
Aggressive defense from Mavs hounded Chris Paul and led to a number of mistakes by the Suns. Dallas held Phoenix to 44.7 percent shooting, marking the first game of the postseason (of nine outings) that Phoenix has been held to less than 50 percent from the floor.
Luka Doncic was outstanding for Dallas with 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. He got big help as four other Mavs scored in double figures, led by Jalen Brunson's game-high 28 points.
How Mavs' Defense Can Contain Suns' Chris Paul, Devin Booker Again
The Dallas Mavericks stepped up on defense in their Game 3 win to take down the Phoenix Suns. They’ll look to do it again in Game 4.
'Attack Mode': What Jalen Brunson Must Do Again For Mavs vs. Suns
Jalen Brunson played a key role in the Dallas Mavericks' Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns with a game-high 28 points.
WATCH: Wholesome Mavs Moment Between Luka Doncic & 2 Chainz’s Son
Luka Doncic helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to a big Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Then he made a young fan’s night.
LUKA MAGIC: Averaging 35.3 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Doncic is the 7th player in NBA history to average 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists through the first three games of a series. The last player to do this being Russell Westbrook in the 2017 First Round.
RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (1-2) at PHOENIX SUNS (2-1)
WHEN: Sunday, May 8, 2022 • 2:30 p.m. CT
LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)
TV/RADIO: ESPN, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)
DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic
ODDS: The Mavs are currently 1.5-point underdogs to the Suns.
NEXT: The series shifts to Phoenix, tipping off at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
VOTE: Doncic has been named as a finalist for the 2021-22 NBA Cares Community Assist Award. An NBA executive panel and fans will determine which player wins the award. If you're a Mavs fan, or even just a Doncic fan in general, you can vote for him now.
QUOTABLE: Doncic on the difference on the defensive end in Game 3:
“Energy, man. I think that the energy was insane. This crowd gets it going which is amazing the whole game. But the energy and the execution were better. We trusted each other and that’s what we have to do every game.”