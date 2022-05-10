Skip to main content

Good & Bad News: Mavs vs. Suns Game 5 Preview, Odds

Tied at 2-2, the Mavs look to steal the series advantage on Tuesday night.

There is good news and bad news as the Dallas Mavericks travel to Phoenix to play the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The bad news is, Dallas has lost 11 of its last 12 games in Phoenix, including the first two games of the series. The good news is, Dallas is riding the momentum of a two-game win streak.

Tied at 2-2, the Mavs look to steal the series advantage on Tuesday night. Dallas has a shot if its lockdown defense and excellent 3-point shooting continue. A third straight upset win would put the Mavs on the brink of the Western Conference Finals with a potential close-out game at Dallas in Game 6.

A chance to upset the defending Western Conference champion Suns, who produced the NBA’s best regular season record of 64-18, in a road playoff game? Luka Doncic might be facing the biggest challenge of his career... and opportunity to further cement his stardom

LUKA MAGIC: Luka Doncic (32.8 ppg) owns the second-highest career scoring average in playoff history, just behind Michael Jordan (33.4 ppg). In this second round series against Phoenix, his scoring average has increased to 35.3 points per contest.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (2-2) at PHOENIX SUNS (2-2)

WHEN: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. CT 

LOCATION: Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 6-point underdogs to the Suns.

NEXT: The Mavs return home to American Airlines Center for Game 6 on Thursday at 8:30 pm CT.

QUOTABLE: “I think it starts with our physicality and our togetherness," said Jalen Brunson of Game 5 in Phoenix. "We were here and together and able to talk through everything. We were able to stay on the same page. It will be tough in their environment, but it is something we have to lock in and do.”

