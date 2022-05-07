Mavs to 4th Quarter, Luka Doncic Keys Lead Over Suns in Game 3: Playoffs Update

Dallas has lost 11 straight against Phoenix going into Friday night's Game 3.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to defend home court against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. The Mavs are 31-13 on the season (including playoffs) at the American Airlines Center and looking to end a nasty 11-game losing streak against the Suns.

Entering the fourth quarter, Dallas is up 82-67. Jalen Brunson has 24 points, Maxi Kleber has been a helper with 12, and Luka Doncic has 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Chris Paul has just seven points and must shoulder the blame for the Suns' total of 14 turnovers.

At the half, Dallas has benefitted greatly from uncharacteristic sloppiness from Chris Paul, the Suns' all-time great who committed seven turnovers in the first half - the centerpiece of the Mavs' 51-44 lead.

Luka Doncic's halftime numbers, meanwhile: 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jalen Brunson has pitched in with 14 points, and Dallas' defense has five steals and three blocked shots.

Additionally, Reggie Bullock (rib injury) is now questionable to return to Game 3, say the Mavs.

And in the first quarter here at the AAC, it was Dallas' D that played "nasty.''

The Mavs closed the first period with a 29-0 lead, Jalen Brunson's 10 points being part of the story. But "good-hands'' defense was in play as well.

Phoenix sprinted to a commanding 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals after 129-109 win on Wednesday night. The Mavericks dug out of an early hole and actually led after 24 minutes. Luka Doncic was dominating and the more physical play was encouraging, but ultimately Dallas fell after only making seven 3-pointers the second half.

The Mavs have a shot to win if they find a rhythm on offense within players not named Doncic and if their strong defense returns.

Dallas' stout defense, which improved from 20th to sixth in defensive rating in just one season, has not been able to slow the Suns, who are averaging 125 points in the first two games. The Suns have shot 50 percent or better in all eight playoff games thus far.

LUKA MAGIC: Doncic (33.5 points per game) owns the highest career scoring average in playoff history ... just ahead of Michael Jordan (33.4 points per game).

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (0-2) at PHOENIX SUNS (2-0)

WHEN: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 1-point favorites to the Suns.

NEXT: The series stays in Dallas, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

VOTE: Doncic has been named as a finalist for the 2021-22 NBA Cares Community Assist Award. An NBA executive panel and fans will determine which player wins the award. If you're a Mavs fan, or even just a Doncic fan in general, you can vote for him now.

QUOTABLE: Coach Jason Kidd Following Game 2 Loss:

“(Doncic) had a great game, but no one else showed. ... We can’t win with just him out there scoring 30 a night, not at this time of year. And we’re playing the best team in the league. ... We got to get (Jalen Brunson) and Spencer (Dinwiddie) a rhythm and get them good shots for Game 3.”