Playoff Race Tightens: Luka's Mavs vs Kings GAMEDAY

Playoff Race Tightens: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings GAMEDAY
Author:
Publish date:

DALLAS - On Saturday night, Dorian Finney-Smith scored a clutch three-pointer, enabling the Dallas Mavericks to beat the red-hot Washington Wizards 125-124.

Mavs star Luka Doncic continued making history, becoming the fourth NBA player, alongside Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, and the Wizards’ Russell Westbrook, to post a 30-point, 20-assist, 10-rebound triple-double (31,20,12).

Westbrook also put on a show for Washington, recording 42 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. With the win, Dallas officially passed the Los Angeles Lakers into the fifth spot in the Western Conference.

READ MORE: Doncic, Finney-Smith Clutch As Mavs Down Wizards 125-124, Overtake Lakers For 5th In West

READ MORE: Mavs' Hardaway Reveals Thoughts On Starring Role As Dad Watches

Dallas guard Trey Burke recognizes that there’s still work to do:

“We know there’s still nine games left. Nothing is set in stone. We’ve still got to finish.”

After losing its past two games to the Kings, Dallas will hope to avoid a season sweep and continue its momentum.

KEY PLAYER:

Doncic, who’s been playing at an MVP level lately, will continue to lead the Mavs without his co-star Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 8.9 assists, and eight rebounds.

READ MORE: Mavs Step Back LIVE: Hardaway Jr.'s Career-Night; Porzingis 'Knee Soreness'

RECORD: Dallas Mavericks (36-27, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (26-37, 12th in the Western Conference)

INJURY UPDATE: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (rest), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee)

Kings: Harrison Barnes: day-to-day (adductor), Chimezie Metu: day-to-day (back), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols)

WHEN: Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 - 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest

CONTINUE READING: Rick Carlisle Praises ‘Stay Ready’ Trey Burke For Impressive Recent Play

