Podcast: Is A Mavs Dragic Marriage Imminent?

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer joined the Mavs Step Back Podcast to discuss the Mavs free agency thus far.

After trading Josh Richardson to the Boston Celtics for Moses Brown, re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic, and signing both Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown as outside free agents, the question everyone wants to know the answer to is... are the Dallas Mavericks 'done' with this offseason?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by Bleacher Report reporter Jake Fischer, who has been killing it all offseason with his NBA insider reports. The guys talk about the Mavs' offseason so far, and what remaining moves might be there for them the rest of this offseason.

Fischer gives his thoughts on the likelihood of Goran Dragic becoming a Maverick via buyout, whether the Mavs were ever in on the Spencer Dinwiddie situation, and much, much more!

"I would expect Goran (Dragic) to get bought out at some point, whether it's in Toronto or another destination," said Fischer. "At that point, I do think the Mavs are high on his list, and probably at the top."

Here is our full episode with Jake Fischer discussing the Mavs moves, Dragic, and much more:

