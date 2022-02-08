BREAKING: Pelicans Finalizing Trade For McCollum; NBA Tracker

As the February 10 NBA trade deadline nears, keep up with all trade rumors, reports and speculation as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com Trade Tracker.

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more.

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will keep you up to date on all Mavs-related trade rumors, reports and speculation as the February 10 trade deadline approaches.

FEB 8 Pelicans Finalizing Trade For McCollum

The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a trade centered around CJ McCollum, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans were linked to Kyle Lowry during the summer and have sought a shot creator to add to their backcourt for quite some time. Now, they have McCollum to pair with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

FEB 6 Can Mavs Get Hield, Holmes & Kemba?

Our Dalton Trigg has an idea.

Knowing what we know about the three teams' situations, could Dallas engineer a three-way trade that we believe would be beneficial to all parties involved ... and that we believe bolsters the Mavs' supporting cast around Luka Doncic:

Mavs receive: Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes

Knicks receive: Jalen Brunson

Kings receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks' 2023 first-round pick acquired from the Mavs in the Kristaps Porzingis trade

That brings in Hield and Holmes. And one more move ... No Goran Dragic? Put their TPE (traded player exception) to use by adding more secondary playmaking and bench scoring:

Mavs receive: Kemba Walker

Knicks receive: Mavs' $10.9 TPE and protected future second-round pick

Read more details here on how this can work ... and the upsides and downside of it all.

Feb 4 Nets Looking to Trade James Harden?

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to acquire Brooklyn Net's guard James Harden before Thursday's trade deadline. Disgruntled 76ers guard Ben Simmons is likely on the move if Harden swaps teams. Last season, Simmons to Philadelphia rumors roared, despite the trade not coming to fruition.

The last time Harden asked for a trade, a multitude of teams joined the party. Considering the amount of salary being moved in such a trade, a three-team trade sounds reasonable. Will the Mavs throw their hat in the mix?

FEB 4 MAVS TRYING TO MAKE DEAL WITH KINGS?

Other than hypothetical trade scenarios and speculation, things have been pretty quiet for Dallas Mavericks since owner Mark Cuban told DallasBasketball.com that they want to keep Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith around long term.

That changed on Friday, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst let out an interesting tidbit on The Hoop Collective podcast.

“I hear the Mavs are calling the Kings,” said Windhorst. “They are (also) interested in Marcus Smart and John Collins, but it’s nothing I’d call Woj about (yet).”

Windhorst goes on to say that he doesn’t believe anything significant will happen for the Mavs at the deadline, but there’s always a chance since general manager Nico Harrison is apparently working the phones. Given Dallas’ roster needs, attempting a trade for both Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes would make a lot of sense.

JAN 30 RAPTORS LEVERAGE PLAY FOR DRAGIC?

According to a report from Toronto Star's Doug Smith on Sunday, the Raptors are receiving trade interest in 35-year-old point guard Goran Dragic, who was traded to Toronto last offseason in a sign-and-trade deal when Kyle Lowry decided to join the Miami Heat.

"According to multiple NBA sources, granted anonymity because nothing has been finalized, the Raptors are finding great interest in a myriad of differently structured deals for the veteran point guard and he is almost certain to be dealt near the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline," writes Smith.

Ever since Dragic was traded to Toronto, many have expected the Raptors or another team, if traded, to buy him out of his expiring $19 million expiring contract. At which point, it has also been expected that Dragic would eventually join Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

"No names were clear in conversations with sources here on the weekend but it is clear that, 10 days out from the deadline, general manager Bobby Webster and president/vice-chairman Masai Ujiri are being proactive in seeking deals," said Smith.

It is entirely possible that Dragic could be traded by the deadline, but this report is so vague that it leads us to believe it is simply a leverage attempt by Toronto. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for more updates as the trade deadline inches closer.

JAN 29 BLAZERS LOOKING TO PART WITH MCCOLLUM?

According to a report from Marc Stein, the emergence of Anfernee Simons in January has ignited "some of the loudest speculation yet in the Pacific Northwest that the Trail Blazers are finally ready to break up the (Damian) Lillard/CJ McCollum partnership."

Adding McCollum into the mix in Dallas would definitely be a step in the right direction of 'getting there' offensively. McCollum is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 40.5 percent from deep on 8.1 attempts per game. Here are two trade scenarios, with one of them being a two-parter, to get McCollum in a Mavericks uniform.

JAN 27 KNICKS CALL MAVS; MYSTERY BRUNSON SUITOR?

Two members of the Mavericks' current regular starting lineup, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, are set to be unrestricted free agents in the offseason. Both players have seemingly played their way into big raises.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer and SNY's Ian Begley appeared in a live audio room on the Halftime app to discuss the latest trade talk around the league. When asked about Jalen Brunson's pending free agency and potential trade market, Begley stated the Knicks 'have at least touched base' with the Mavericks about Brunson.

Begley also mentioned there's at least one more team willing to make him an offer 'north of $20 million' in free agency.

JAN 27 COULD MAVS GET IN ON JOHN COLLINS TRADE?

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the asking price for John Collins is 'surprisingly' not as high as expected. The Atlanta Hawks are seeking a first-round pick and starting caliber player in return, but there's speculation they could actually net more in return.

It's already been reported in the past that Dallas has been 'trying to get into the mix' for Collins. That was also at a time when Myles Turner was still thought to be a potential trade target, too. The main concern, though, has been whether the Mavericks can appeal to the Hawks, of course.

JAN 26 PISTONS 'ADMIRE' BRUNSON; GRANT-TO-DALLAS POSSIBLE?

With the NBA trade deadline just two weeks away, though, the latest Mavs trade rumblings come from the HoopsHype Podcast featuring Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan.

"A lot of executives around the league expect either Dorian Finney-Smith or Jalen Brunson to possibly be on the move by the trade deadline, since it will be tough for Dallas to keep both those players going forward and avoid the luxury tax," says Scotto.

"I’ve heard Jalen Brunson has some admirers in Detroit. If Dallas is able to enter the mix for Jerami Grant and acquire him, don’t be surprised if either Brunson or Finney-Smith is involved in a trade package."