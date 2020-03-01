Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Porzingis and Curry Lead Mavs to Bounce-Back Win in Minnesota Without Luka

Dalton Trigg

If there's one thing we've learned this season, it's that the Dallas Mavericks (37-24) don't stay down long. After enduring a tough loss in Miami on Friday night, the Mavs bounced back in a big way against the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-42) with a 111-91 blowout win on the road, despite Luka Doncic taking the night off to let his thumb heal.

Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry carried the Mavs by scoring 65 points combined. Porzingis tied his season-high with 38 points on 13-of-25 from the field (6-of-14 from deep), while also recording 13 rebounds, four assist and five blocks in 37 minutes. 

''The 38 points tells about a quarter of the story of what he did in this game,'' Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. ''Defensively, he was phenomenal. Changing shots, blocking shots, rebounding the ball, deflecting, saving balls. It was a defensive clinic.''

Curry continued his hot streak by putting in 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting (3-of-7 from deep) with four assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was the third source of offense for the Mavs in this one, scoring 19 points and being a team-high plus-37 for the game. D'Angelo Russell was one of the few bright spots for Minnesota, putting up 16 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

With the win, the Mavs guaranteed themselves a winning record on the road this season. Dallas' road record currently sits at 21-10 with 10 road games remaining. The Mavs' 'road warrior' mentality has been an amazing thing to watch this season. Dallas has the third most road wins in the entire league this season, with only the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks ahead of them. As hard as it is to win on the road in the playoffs, this would seem to be a great sign for the Mavs as the postseason inches closer.

Speaking of the playoffs, the Mavs could realistically finish anywhere between the 2-seed and the 7-seed at this point. With just 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Mavs, who currently occupy the 7-seed, are just a half-game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 6-seed, one game back of the Utah Jazz for the 5-seed, three games back of the Houston Rockets for the 4-seed, and four games back of the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets for the 3-seed and 2-seed, respectively. 

That's not very much ground to make up at all, especially when you consider that Dallas still has head-to-head matchups (two against Houston) against all those teams listed. If the Mavs can keep Doncic healthy and take care of business, they could be sitting pretty come mid-April.

The Mavs, now 2-1 on their current road trip, will look to finish the trip on a high note against the Chicago Bulls (20-40) on Monday night. Dallas is expected to reunite with big man Willie Cauley-Stein in Chicago, who has missed the last four games due to personal reasons. The timing couldn't be better for Mavs, as we don't expect to see Porzingis play on the second night of a back-to-back after logging 37 minutes in Minnesota.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luka in Pain, Curry in Flames: Mavs GAMEDAY at Minnesota With Doncic OUT

The Frustrated Dallas Mavericks Have A Chance To Get Back On Track Against The Minnesota Timberwolves.

BriAmaranthus

Dragic's 'Balkan Blood' Advice For Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic

In Many Ways, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is Following in the Footsteps of Goran Dragic of the Heat - And Dragic has Some Advice for His Fellow Slovenian Star

Mike Fisher

Mavs Crumble in Miami, Fall to Heat 126-118

Despite a career-high night from Seth Curry, the Dallas Mavericks came up short to the Heat in Miami, losing 126-118 at American Airlines Arena.

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Cuban Mavs NBA Protest is a Victory Either Way

It's Completely Possible The Dallas Mavericks Win Their Official Protest. However, Replaying The Final 9.5 seconds Isn't The Point.

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

A Slovenian Show as Birthday Boy Luka Doncic (and his Thumb) Meet Dragic: Mavs GAMEDAY at Miami

Luka Doncic And The Dallas Mavericks Downplayed His Thumb Injury But He Is Listed As 'Questionable'. Will He Play at Miami On His Birthday?

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

21 Candles: The Mavs Luka Doncic And The Fire That Will Test Gold

The Siren’s Call: The Dallas Mavericks Birthday Boy - 21-Year-Old Luka Doncic - And the Fire That Will Ultimately Test Gold

TJ Macias

Whitt's End: A Kidd Vs. Luka Mavs Comp, and A Self-Inflicted Wound

Whitt's End: We Are Old Enough To Have Lived Through A Lot Of Dallas Mavericks Stuff, So ... Our Kidd Vs. Luka Mavs Comp, and A Self-Inflicted MFFL Wound

Richie Whitt

NBA Playoffs Are Near: 3 Things on the Dallas Mavs’ To-Do List

The Chemistry Between Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis Is Bubbling But Will It Be Enough For The Dallas Mavs' NBA Playoff Push?

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs Report: Brunson Will Try To Play With Torn Labrum Before Surgery

A Dallas Mavericks Report Says Guard Jalen Brunson Will Try To Play The Rest of the NBA Season With A Torn Labrum Before Undergoing Offseason Surgery

Mike Fisher

Doncic and Porzingis Lead Mavs Past Spurs 109-103

Led by their young star duo, the Dallas Mavericks took care of business on the road against their division rival San Antonio Spurs 109-103

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy