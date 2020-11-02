Porzingis Back For Mavs' December Start? Unlikely, Says Expert

Dallas Mavericks' No. 2 star Kristaps Porzingis had his NBA playoffs debut cut short due to an unfortunate meniscus tear that required surgery after the season ended. It was a disappointing ending for 'unicorn' big man's first season in Dallas, as he played as well as anyone could've hoped after not playing basketball for nearly two years after tearing his ACL while with the New York Knicks.

In 57 regular season games for the Mavs, Porzingis finished with averages of 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.0 blocks while playing nearly 32 minutes per game. Those numbers don't tell the entire story for Porzingis' season, though, because he raised his play to an All-NBA level from January 31st through the end of the season, averaging 26.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 bocks while flirting with 50/40/90 shooting efficiency. Once Porzingis got back in his groove, he wasn't just good, he was outstanding. And if it hadn't been for a questionable Game 1 ejection, the Mavs might have pulled off a first round upset of the Los Angeles Clippers.

So, now that Porzingis has undergone his surgery to successfully repair his torn meniscus, the big question has been, 'how long will he be out?'

The Mavs themselves have not set an official timetable for Porzingis' return, which is smart, given that you never want to rush a guy back from something like that, especially when that player has a history of knee injuries. That said, Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT, who is an expert on these kinds of injuries, has a good idea of when we could potentially see Porzingis on the floor for the Mavs again.

"Typically, for high-level elite athletes who undergo a lateral meniscus repair, the average return timeline is about three-to-four months," says Dr. Brar. "So, assuming the NBA starts in mid-January, that would have KP back for the start of the season or early on in the season."

However, there's a good chance that the NBA could be starting the 2020-2021 season on December 22nd. If that's the case, Dr. Brar notes that Porzingis could potentially miss the first three weeks of the season. Given that Luka Doncic figures to improve even further on his sophomore All-NBA First Team campaign, and assuming that the Mavs make other improvements to their roster this offseason, the team should be able to withstand not having Porzingis for a few weeks.

Whether the NBA season starts in December or January, the one thing we know for sure is that Porzingis won't be sidelined for long, and that should be a comforting thought for Mavs fans everywhere. Although the Mavs can win some regular season games without Porzingis, they'll need him fully healthy if they hope to establish themselves as title contenders this coming season.

Dr. Brar's full video breakdown of Porzingis' meniscus tear and recovery timetable can be viewed here: