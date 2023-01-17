NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Slipping After Blazers Losses?

The Dallas Mavericks lost back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The Dallas Mavericks are falling in the standings after losing a pair of games to the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend by double digits.

The losses have placed the Mavs in the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings and 11th in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, two spots lower than the previous edition.

"Dallas has now lost four of five games after it dropped two in a row in Portland over the weekend, the second of which was without Luka Dončić, Sports Illustrated writes. "The Mavericks star finished with a season-low 15 points in limited minutes of the blowout on Saturday and sat out the second game on Sunday.

“Earlier in the week, he scored 43 in a loss to the Clippers, and it took 35 from Dončić and double overtime to put away the Lakers a few nights later for the only Dallas win all week. The Mavs are home for their next four with two nationally televised games versus the Hawks and Heat coming up."

Luckily for the Mavericks, their next four games come at home in front of the fans at American Airlines Center, where the team is 16-6 this season. That homestand begins tomorrow night with a matchup against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Then, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers roll into town over the weekend.

