President Bush, Dirk Nowitzk and Mark Cuban To Speak At AAC

The three prominent leaders will discuss American immigrants, their contributions to American society and the importance of a diverse nation.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will host an important conversation with President George W. Bush, legendary NBA star Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban prior to the Mavs game vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at American Airlines Center.

The three prominent leaders will discuss American immigrants, their contributions to American society and the importance of a diverse nation. The discussion will be moderated by Shonn Brown, Texas Women's Foundation board chair and chief global litigation counsel for Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

The former President's recently released book features Nowitzki and highlights his journey as an American immigrant. The new book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants is a collection of 43 portraits, painted by the president himself, and the inspiring stories.

The conversation will be streamed live at 5:55 p.m. on Mavs social media channels and http://Mavs.com/thehuddle. Then, the Mavs (37-28) host the Nets (43-23) on in a game televised nationally on TNT at 6:30 p.m..

For those at the game, the discussion will also air on the jumbotron in American Airlines Center at halftime. If you can't catch it live, the video will be on http://mavs.com following the live event.

The Mavs are on a roll, winning seven or their last nine games and climbing to fifth place in the tight Western Conference. In their most recent win, a 127-113 victory over the Miami Heat, Tim Hardaway Jr. made history. His 10 three-pointers ties the franchise record for three-pointers made in a game that was co-owned by George McCloud in 1995 and by Wesley Matthews in 2015.

READ MORE: Dorian Finney-Smith Birthday - But He's Giving Gifts To Mavs\

With seven games left in the regular season, and only one more game against a team with an above .500 record, the Mavs hope to hold on to their current spot in the standings and avoid the NBA's play-in tournament.

it’s important game… That follows an important conversation.

[LISTEN: MAVS Step Back Podcast: Hardaway Jr., Doncic Cool Off Heat In Miami]