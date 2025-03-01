Preview: Mavericks host Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of a three-game home stand, playing host to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. This could be a matchup since the Bucks recently got Giannis Antetokounmpo back from injury, and Dallas had a starting frontcourt of Naji Marshall and Moses Brown against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Even if P.J. Washington returns, that's a tough matchup.
Dallas survived against a Hornets team playing without LaMelo Ball on Thursday, coming away with a 103-96 win. Moses Brown put up a big 20-point double-double as the Mavs deal with their long list of injuries to their frontcourt, but his 10-day contract will expire soon, and the Mavericks may not have the cap space to sign him to another.
Milwaukee is 5-1 since Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from injury, most recently beating the Denver Nuggets 121-112. Giannis had a ridiculous 28 points and 19 rebounds in that game, and he's likely licking his chops looking at Dallas' injury situation.
This is the first time these teams have met this season, but they'll meet again in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Mavericks-Kevin Durant trade rumors to heat up this summer based on latest reports
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Date/Time: Saturday, March 1st, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 32-28, Bucks 33-25
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin, WMLW
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +2.5
Over/Under: 228
Moneyline: Bucks -144, Mavericks +122
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Further details emerge of Anthony Edwards-Luka Doncic talks before Lakers-Mavericks trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter