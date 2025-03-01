Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks host Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas could be at a major disadvantage with their depleted frontcourt against Giannis.

Austin Veazey

Nov 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of a three-game home stand, playing host to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. This could be a matchup since the Bucks recently got Giannis Antetokounmpo back from injury, and Dallas had a starting frontcourt of Naji Marshall and Moses Brown against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Even if P.J. Washington returns, that's a tough matchup.

Dallas survived against a Hornets team playing without LaMelo Ball on Thursday, coming away with a 103-96 win. Moses Brown put up a big 20-point double-double as the Mavs deal with their long list of injuries to their frontcourt, but his 10-day contract will expire soon, and the Mavericks may not have the cap space to sign him to another.

Milwaukee is 5-1 since Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from injury, most recently beating the Denver Nuggets 121-112. Giannis had a ridiculous 28 points and 19 rebounds in that game, and he's likely licking his chops looking at Dallas' injury situation.

This is the first time these teams have met this season, but they'll meet again in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Date/Time: Saturday, March 1st, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 32-28, Bucks 33-25

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin, WMLW

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +2.5

Over/Under: 228

Moneyline: Bucks -144, Mavericks +122

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Austin Veazey
