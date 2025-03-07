Dallas Basketball

Preview: Depleted Mavericks return home to face Grizzlies

Both teams will be missing some big stars in this matchup.

Austin Veazey

Jan 6, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks had eight healthy players on Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which resulted in a giant differential in a loss. They now return home for a better result against a team also dealing with some injury issues in the Memphis Grizzlies.

It was a 137-107 loss on Wednesday for the Mavericks, as Klay Thompson led them in scoring, taking 27 shots. That's how life without Kyrie Irving may look after he tore his ACL earlier in the week. Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II were all supposed to be re-evaluated on Thursday, but they're still not going to play for the foreseeable future.

Memphis is having to play without Jaren Jackson Jr. for a little bit. That's led to them losing their last four games and five of their last six. They most recently lost 120-103 at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder, allowing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 41 points. Ja Morant hasn't been the same player he was two years ago, so he floats in and out of games at times.

This is the third meeting between these teams and they've split the two games so far.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Date/Time: Friday, March 7th, 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 32-31, Grizzlies 38-24

TV/Streaming: ESPN, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast - Memphis

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +10

Over/Under: 239

Moneyline: Grizzlies -450, Mavericks +350

Austin Veazey
