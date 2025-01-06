Previewing Injury-Riddled Grizzlies Lineup Ahead of Mavs Matchup
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in a game featuring plenty of backups due to injuries to the starters for both squads. Memphis will miss Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, and Santi Aldama; the Mavericks will be down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
For the Grizzlies, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jaylen Wells will make up the backcourt in the place of the aforementioned injured starters. Pippen Jr. has averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 assists in 22.7 minutes per game this year, while Wells, a rookie selected 39th overall this past NBA Draft, is putting up 11.7 points per game on 38.3% from deep. Wells has been in conversations for Rookie of the Year, which is very impressive considering his draft position as a second-rounder.
At small forward will be a combination of John Konchar, who averages 2.9 points and 4.0 rebounds, and Jake LaRavia, who puts up 8.4 points per game as well as 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Typically Wells starts at this spot, but with Bane out, Wells will slide into the off-guard spot and LaRavia and Konchar will take over at the wing.
The frontcourt will consist of Jaren Jackson Jr. as well as another rookie in Zach Edey, both of whom have been highly effective this season in their respective spots. Edey, like Wells, is in consideration for Rookie of the Year in the NBA. Jackson Jr. leads the team with 22.3 points per game on top of 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 stocks, with Edey averaging 10.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. Center Brandon Clarke will come in off the bench, putting up 7.5 points in 18.7 minutes per game.
Because both teams are so banged up, it's hard to get a read on who will win this game. The matchup to watch will be in the post between Jackson Jr., Edey, and Clarke, who will be going up against Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford. The guards seem to be a wash because the stars are all missing, so the Mavericks could have some sort of advantage here. Still, Dallas' ball handlers must play up to speed, or they will only extend their losing streak.
