Previewing Trail Blazers Lineup Ahead of Mavericks Saturday Matchup
On Saturday night, the Mavericks will travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers, a game in which Dallas will be short-handed due to suspensions. PJ Washington and Naji Marshall will miss the game because of an on-court altercation with Jusuf Nurkic on December 27, costing the Mavericks both players for one contest. Luka Doncic is also out with an injury, meaning it will be up to Kyrie Irving and the rest of Dallas' team to pick up the slack.
Despite this depleted roster, Dallas still has a solid chance to take home the victory, as Portland is a team that has had a rough season. At 10-20 this year, the Blazers have struggled mightily to shoot the ball from distance – they currently sit at 26th in the NBA, just 33.3% from three. They also are without a player averaging 18 or more points per game, as their current leading scorer, Shaedon Sharpe, is putting up 17.9 points.
Sharpe and Anfernee Simons are the starting backcourt for Portland, and coincidentally the top two on the team scoring-wise. Simons is putting up 17.0 per game as well as 4.8 assists as the lead initiator, while Sharpe is the primary option for getting buckets, though he is shooting just 29.5% from beyond the arc. Scoot Henderson will come off the bench for the Blazers, and while Dalano Blanton typically does as well, he is considered questionable for tonight.
With Toumani Camara questionable for tonight's game, Deni Avdija (also questionable) could start in his place at the wing spot, with Jerami Grant holding down the power forward position. Though missing Camara could be a blow to the Blazers defensively, Avdija is an upgrade on the offensive end, averaging 13.0 points in 26.5 minutes on the season. Grant has been Portland's most consistent shooter from deep, hitting 37.4% of his 6.5 attempts this season from three.
DeAndre Ayton will play the starting center role, and with Robert Williams III questionable for the game, rookie Donovan Clingan may get in the mix for the Blazers. His 5.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 16.4 minutes have him as a solid player in his first professional season, though he remains a prospect that needs improvement before he takes on a bigger role in this organization.
With Dallas down several players and Portland possibly down a few more, the Mavericks should still retain a talent advantage, though the Mavs' missing both power forwards will be a problem when trying to guard Jerami Grant, as Washington and Marshall are both defensive stalwarts that contribute a great deal for this team. Dallas' centers will have to dominate the paint, with Daniel Gafford patrolling around the rim and preventing easy looks (Dereck Lively II could miss this game). This team has won shorthanded all season long, so hopefully, they're able to do the same tonight.
