Prosper Shines Against Boston Celtics In Dallas Mavericks' First Summer League Win
The Dallas Mavericks finally picked up their first win of the 2024 NBA Summer League on Friday afternoon, beating the Boston Celtics 101-90. The Celtics once again played without some of their top talent, such as Neemias Queta and Jaden Springer, but the Mavericks were also without Brandon Williams. In his absence, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and A.J. Lawson both had great outings for the Mavericks.
Prosper had his best game of the Summer League, scoring 22 points while shooting 8/14 from the floor, and adding in 4 assists. Lawson was hot on Prosper's tail with 21 points and 4 rebounds. Prosper had a few rough games to start the Summer League but this is a much-needed bounce-back game from the young forward from Marquette, as the Mavs are hoping he can show enough to be a part of the rotation next season.
Dallas lost in a close match against the Utah Jazz to start the Summer League but then got blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat. The Celtics dropped to 2-2 with their loss and they were led in scoring by Jaelen House, the son of former Celtic Eddie House, with 18 points. Their most recent first-round pick Baylor Scheierman wasn't far behind with 15 points.
The Mavericks have a quick turnaround, playing the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. CST on Saturday.
